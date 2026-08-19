Ahmed El Fishawy Reveals the Hardest Period of His Life After Somaya El Alfy’s Death

During televised remarks, El Fishawy said that he had lost much of his enthusiasm for acting after his mother’s death, adding that he is trying to adapt to his new reality while coping with grief, despair and harmful thoughts during some of his most difficult moments.

He explained that the period following Somaya El Alfy’s death has been among the hardest stages of his life, particularly because of the close relationship he shared with his mother.

According to Egyptian local media reports, El Fishawy is still trying to gradually regain his emotional balance while remaining relatively distant from the artistic scene and focusing on family matters linked to his mother’s wishes before her death.

Reports previously indicated that Ahmed El Fishawy has been attempting to fulfill several of his mother’s wishes regarding his family, including maintaining strong family ties and strengthening his relationships with relatives.

Other reports also referred to a wish involving his son, Titus, which El Fishawy has reportedly been trying to honor following his mother’s passing.

Somaya El Alfy died on December 20 after suffering a severe health crisis that required her admission to a private hospital, where she received intensive medical care before her condition deteriorated and she passed away.

Since her death, the emotional impact of the loss has been clearly reflected in Ahmed El Fishawy’s life, as he has spoken openly about the difficult period he is going through and his attempts to regain stability and eventually return to his artistic career.