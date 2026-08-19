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Lilia Al Atrash Celebrates Her 45th Birthday in Riyadh
Lilia Al Atrash Celebrates Her 45th Birthday in Riyadh
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Lilia Al Atrash Celebrates Her 45th Birthday in Riyadh

Entertainment & Lifestyle

2026-08-19 | 05:06
Lilia Al Atrash Celebrates Her 45th Birthday in Riyadh
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Lilia Al Atrash Celebrates Her 45th Birthday in Riyadh

Syrian actress Lilia Al Atrash celebrated her 45th birthday in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, choosing a cinematic theme that combined personal memories with some of the most memorable moments from her artistic career.

Lilia shared a series of photos from the celebration with her followers on Instagram, appearing in a striking yellow off-shoulder dress paired with delicate jewelry and an elegant hairstyle.

The birthday cake attracted particular attention due to its large and creative design, inspired by the world of cinema. It featured film reels, a clapperboard and a screen displaying photos of Lilia alongside several of the characters she portrayed throughout her acting career.

Her famous character “Lotfia” from the Syrian series “Bab Al-Hara” was prominently featured in the celebration, along with the show’s well-known phrase “Say Allah, Men!”, bringing back memories of one of the roles most closely associated with her among viewers.

The celebration was not limited to the decorations and her appearance. Lilia also shared an emotional message marking the beginning of a new year in her life, expressing her hope for greater peace, reassurance and inner stability.

She said she did not want to make too many wishes, but instead hoped that life would be kinder to her, that her heart would remain warm regardless of what she goes through, and that she would continue learning to love herself and make peace with her past experiences.

She also expressed her wish for a year filled with genuine happiness, love without confusion and people whose presence brings her a sense of security and comfort.

Lilia Al Atrash’s birthday photos received widespread interaction from her followers, with fans and fellow artists sharing congratulatory messages and wishing her continued happiness, stability and professional success.

The celebration ultimately served as a brief journey through Lilia’s artistic career, combining her birthday with memories of some of her most iconic roles in a deeply personal tribute to her years in front of the camera.

 
 

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