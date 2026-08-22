Yasmine Ezz Denies Nightclub Fainting and Theft Rumors, Threatens Legal Action

Ezz responded through a post on her Facebook account, revealing that she was in Marassi at the time the rumor began spreading. She also sarcastically rejected claims that she had been partying at a nightclub.

She wrote: “I don’t stay out late, I don’t drink, and I don’t smoke,” while criticizing those behind the rumor and calling on them to stop spreading false information about her personal life.

Through her post, Ezz denied both the alleged fainting incident and the reported theft, confirming that none of the details being circulated had actually happened.

She later escalated her response, announcing that legal action had already been taken against pages that used her name and photo in connection with the story.

Ezz warned that any page that had “crossed the line” by attacking her morals or damaging her reputation should prepare to face legal consequences and hire a lawyer.

The controversy comes as Yasmine Ezz continues to attract attention online over her outspoken and often provocative comments on relationships and marriage during her TV program “Kalam El Nas.”

In a recent episode, she also sparked debate after joking that a bride should accept her groom “with only his bag of clothes,” comments that once again divided social media users between those who viewed her remarks as humorous and others who criticized them.