Turkish Singer Güllü’s Daughter Sentenced to Aggravated Life Imprisonment as Shocking Details Emerge

The First High Criminal Court in Yalova, Turkey, reportedly sentenced Tuğyan Ülkem Gülter, the daughter of the late Turkish singer Güllü, to aggravated life imprisonment on Friday, after finding her guilty of the premeditated murder of her mother. The case has sparked widespread controversy and captured public attention across Turkey since the incident occurred.



The verdict was reportedly delivered during the second hearing of the trial, following the court's examination of the evidence and arguments presented by both sides. The ruling was in line with the prosecution's request to impose the maximum penalty on the defendant.



The case dates back to September 26, 2025, when singer Güllü died after falling from a window of her home in the Çınarcık district of Yalova. Her death was initially surrounded by mysterious circumstances, raising numerous questions before investigators began to suspect that foul play may have been involved.



Throughout the court proceedings, Gülter maintained her innocence, denying that she had pushed her mother or played any role in her fall. She claimed that her back was turned when the incident occurred and that she heard a loud noise before turning around and realizing that her mother was no longer there.



The court also examined a message Gülter had previously sent to her boyfriend, in which she suggested that her mother was about to take her own life. However, Gülter insisted that the message was merely a joke and denied having any prior knowledge of what would happen. She also rejected allegations that she had any connection to a hired killer or had deliberately disabled the home's security cameras, stressing that there had been no disputes between her and her mother.



Turkish authorities reportedly arrested Gülter while she was attempting to leave the country with her friend, Sultan Nur Ulu, whose testimony marked a turning point in the investigation. Ulu alleged that Gülter had pushed her mother out of the window on the night of the incident, contradicting earlier suggestions that the singer had accidentally lost her balance and fallen.



Gülter, however, rejected her friend's account and continued to deny all accusations against her, insisting that she did not know how her mother had fallen from the window.



The reported aggravated life sentence marks a major judicial development in a case that has shocked Turkey's entertainment industry, coming more than a year after the singer's tragic death.