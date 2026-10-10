Exclusive to Al Jadeed - Tolin Baker's first comment after the incident of being "beaten" by the driver and news of her detention... she reveals the whole truth
Syrian actress Tolin Baker has broken her silence following her recent crisis with a taxi driver and the accompanying news of her detention, to reveal the truth of what happened.
In an interview with "Al Jadeed", Tolin Baker confirmed to colleague Salah Al-Khal that the lawsuit was dropped by both parties, explaining that what angered her the most during the incident was the driver's shouting and raising his hand against her in front of her elderly mother and aunt.