Axios: U.S. Preparing for Possible Resumption of War Against Iran Within Three Weeks

Israeli military Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir was briefed on the U.S. preparations during a call with senior American officials on Tuesday, according to the report.Zamir warned during the call that resuming the war within that timeframe could lead to the postponement of Israeli elections, given assessments that Iran would retaliate by launching missiles at Israel, the sources said.The Pentagon has directed U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) to complete preparations for a possible resumption of hostilities, although no date has been set for an attack, Axios reported.U.S. officials told the outlet that Trump is considering restarting military operations ahead of the U.S. and Israeli elections. A decision could be made within seven to 10 days, though no final determination has been reached.Under the proposed plan, the United States and Israel would coordinate a military operation that would be intense but relatively short, targeting Iran's energy sector, infrastructure and nuclear facilities, according to sources familiar with the plans.A U.S. official told Axios that Trump had initiated the renewed preparations this time, in contrast to February, when Israel had taken the lead and Washington subsequently agreed to join the effort.