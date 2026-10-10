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Lebanon News

Lebanon's Aoun Welcomes Trump's Decision to Lift Air Transport Restrictions

2026-10-10 | 01:32
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Lebanon&#39;s Aoun Welcomes Trump&#39;s Decision to Lift Air Transport Restrictions
Lebanon's Aoun Welcomes Trump's Decision to Lift Air Transport Restrictions

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun welcomed U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to revoke presidential measures imposing restrictions on air transport involving Lebanon, saying it reflected confidence in the Lebanese state's efforts to ensure civil aviation safety and protect air traffic to and from Beirut.

 

Aoun thanked Trump for the decision and the implementation measures to follow, recalling that the U.S. president had responded to his request to lift restrictions on air transport between Lebanon and the United States during a meeting at the White House in July.

Aoun said Trump had instructed U.S. officials at the time to restore air traffic between the two countries and had issued an immediate statement calling on American airlines to resume flights to Beirut.

The Lebanese president also thanked U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio for his close follow-up on the issue, as well as all those involved in bringing it to completion.

Aoun said Lebanon attached the highest priority to civil aviation safety, the security of Beirut's Rafic Hariri International Airport and air navigation, adding that the country continued to take the necessary measures in line with internationally recognized standards to protect passengers and strengthen confidence in Lebanon and its institutions.

He expressed hope that the decision would help boost air transport, facilitate Lebanon's connections with the rest of the world and pave the way for further cooperation between Lebanon and the United States across various fields.

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