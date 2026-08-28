Haifa Wehbe Releases “Nougat” and Revives “Boos El Wawa” with a New Twist

Lebanese singer Haifa Wehbe has released her latest song, “Nougat,” on YouTube and various music streaming platforms. The new track combines upbeat rhythms, a playful atmosphere, and visuals inspired by the 1950s and 1960s.





The song was written by Mostafa Hadouta, composed by Ihab Abdel Wahed, and arranged by Kolbecks. The music video was directed by Joe Bou Eid, who adopted a classic aesthetic filled with visual details reminiscent of old-fashioned cafés.



The video takes place inside a vintage café, where Haifa plays a charismatic waitress who finds herself in a series of humorous situations with the customers. The concept blends singing, performance, and acting, while every detail—from the décor to the costumes, makeup, and hairstyle—reflects the era that inspired the production.



Haifa appears in a mint-green waitress uniform with a white apron, designed by Rami Salman. She completed the look with a bouffant hairstyle and makeup inspired by Hollywood stars of that period, reinforcing the music video’s distinctive visual identity.



One of the biggest surprises in “Nougat” is Haifa’s revival of her famous phrase “Boos El Wawa,” associated with one of her best-known previous hits, but this time presented with different lyrics and a new melody. The reference adds a nostalgic touch while reintroducing the iconic phrase in a fresh musical setting.



“Nougat” is the first song from Haifa Wehbe’s upcoming album, “Mega Haifa 3,” marking the beginning of a new chapter in her career. Through the album, she continues to deliver projects that combine music, acting, performance, and the distinctive visual identity that has become one of the defining features of her work.