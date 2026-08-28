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Nancy Ajram Teases New Single “Eshhadi Ya Donya” Ahead of Its August 31 Release
Nancy Ajram Teases New Single “Eshhadi Ya Donya” Ahead of Its August 31 Release
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Nancy Ajram Teases New Single “Eshhadi Ya Donya” Ahead of Its August 31 Release

Entertainment & Lifestyle

2026-08-28 | 03:54
Nancy Ajram Teases New Single “Eshhadi Ya Donya” Ahead of Its August 31 Release
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Aljadeed
Nancy Ajram Teases New Single “Eshhadi Ya Donya” Ahead of Its August 31 Release

Lebanese singer Nancy Ajram has teased her upcoming single, “Eshhadi Ya Donya,” which is scheduled for release on Monday, August 31, 2026.


Nancy shared a short teaser across her official social media accounts, appearing in a summery white outfit and an oversized hat in an outdoor setting by the sea. The clip offered fans a first glimpse of the song’s visual identity without revealing its full details.

She captioned the video with the hashtag “Eshhadi Ya Donya” and announced the release date, officially launching the promotional campaign just days before the song drops. The announcement sparked widespread excitement among her fans, with many praising the teaser’s summery atmosphere and positive energy.

Nancy is expected to reveal further details about the song in the coming days as its official release date approaches.

اقرأ ايضا في Entertainment & Lifestyle

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Daniella Rahme Arrives in Australia With Baby Elias

Lebanese actress Daniella Rahme has arrived in Sydney, Australia, accompanied by her son Elias, for a special family visit that reunited her with members of her family who have been living there for years.

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Haifa Wehbe Releases “Nougat” and Revives “Boos El Wawa” with a New Twist

Lebanese singer Haifa Wehbe has released her latest song, “Nougat,” on YouTube and various music streaming platforms. The new track combines upbeat rhythms, a playful atmosphere, and visuals inspired by the 1950s and 1960s.

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