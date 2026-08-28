Nancy Ajram Teases New Single “Eshhadi Ya Donya” Ahead of Its August 31 Release

Lebanese singer Nancy Ajram has teased her upcoming single, “Eshhadi Ya Donya,” which is scheduled for release on Monday, August 31, 2026.





Nancy shared a short teaser across her official social media accounts, appearing in a summery white outfit and an oversized hat in an outdoor setting by the sea. The clip offered fans a first glimpse of the song’s visual identity without revealing its full details.



She captioned the video with the hashtag “Eshhadi Ya Donya” and announced the release date, officially launching the promotional campaign just days before the song drops. The announcement sparked widespread excitement among her fans, with many praising the teaser’s summery atmosphere and positive energy.



Nancy is expected to reveal further details about the song in the coming days as its official release date approaches.