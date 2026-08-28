Daniella Rahme Arrives in Australia With Baby Elias

Rahme shared glimpses of her arrival through Instagram Stories, documenting the moment she reached the airport, where several members of her family were waiting to welcome her and her baby in a warm and emotional reunion after a period of absence.

In one of the photos, Daniella appeared carrying her son Elias in her arms, while the reception area was decorated with blue and white balloons. One of the balloons carried the message “Welcome Home Baby ELIAS,” marking the child’s arrival in Australia and his reunion with members of the family.

Daniella expressed her happiness with the moment through a brief caption, writing “Finally,” while tagging her sister Donia, who was among those waiting for her at the airport. She also added an emotional emoji and the Australian flag.

The images quickly drew attention from Daniella’s followers, particularly as the trip holds special family significance given that members of her family have been based in Australia for years and were eager to welcome Elias.

The visit comes as Daniella Rahme continues to occasionally share selected moments from her family life with her followers, while largely keeping details concerning her son away from extensive media exposure.