UEFA Takes Legal Action Against Infantino Over "Mismanagement"

UEFA is preparing to file a complaint under Swiss law against FIFA President Gianni Infantino, a Swiss-Italian, over allegations of "mismanagement" linked to an abandoned project aimed at opening the World Cup to investment from private-sector investors, a source familiar with the matter told Agence France-Presse (AFP) on Thursday.



The project had been developed in secret before it was revealed and subsequently abandoned during the current summer.



UEFA believes the project "caused direct and tangible damage to FIFA's reputation," according to a preliminary request filed with a court in the U.S. state of Florida seeking documents related to the project.

