Nassif Zeytoun Releases “Ya Gharami,” a Romantic Lebanese Song with a Tarab Flair

Written and composed by Elias and arranged by Omar Sabbagh, the song expresses feelings of love and admiration, along with the desire to remain by his beloved’s side and share life’s various moments with her.

Nassif Zeytoun first performed “Ya Gharami” live for the audience on August 12 during his concert at the Faqra Festival, where he chose to film the music video directly on stage.

The concert witnessed remarkable interaction between Nassif and the audience, who enthusiastically embraced the song’s atmosphere. Through this experience, he introduced his new release live before its official launch, capturing the energy of the concert and the excitement of those in attendance.