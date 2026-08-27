UNIFIL: Stability in Southern Lebanon Hinges on Implementing Resolution 1701

UNIFIL affirmed in a statement that “Resolution 1701 remains the fundamental framework for achieving stability in southern Lebanon, and that the principles underpinning the resolution include respect for the Blue Line, the cessation of hostilities, the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Lebanese territory, and the extension of the Lebanese state’s authority throughout its territory.”



It noted that “UNIFIL’s role is to support both sides, Lebanon and Israel, in fulfilling their obligations under the resolution, while monitoring developments on the ground, reporting violations, and supporting the Lebanese Armed Forces and local communities,” stressing that “the full implementation of Resolution 1701 ultimately depends on the commitment of both sides.”



UNIFIL added that “the long-term objective is clear: achieving sustainable stability and security, allowing civilians to return safely to their homes.”

