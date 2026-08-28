Bayoumi Fouad Hospitalized After Shingles Diagnosis

In his first comment after being hospitalized, Bayoumi Fouad confirmed that his condition is stable and that he is doing well. He thanked everyone who reached out or asked about him over the past few hours, and asked his fans to keep him in their prayers until he fully recovers and is able to return to his artistic activities.

The Egyptian actor underwent a number of medical examinations upon arriving at the hospital and is currently receiving the necessary treatment and care under medical supervision, while his condition continues to be monitored.

News of Bayoumi Fouad’s hospitalization sparked widespread concern among his fans on social media, especially after it was revealed that he had been diagnosed with shingles. Many supporters sent him messages of encouragement and wished him a speedy recovery.

On the professional front, Bayoumi Fouad is preparing to return to the big screen in the upcoming film “Chess Do,” in which he stars alongside actor Bassem Samra, after completing the filming of his scenes.

The film marks Akmal Shaher’s first directing experience, while he is also credited as the writer. Actress Basant Abu Pasha also joins the cast.

“Chess Do” is a social drama that blends dramatic and comedic elements, with Bayoumi Fouad and Bassem Samra portraying two friends struggling with difficult economic and living conditions. As the story unfolds, they find themselves facing a series of crises that highlight the impact of poverty and the pressures of everyday life.

An official release date for the film has not yet been announced, while fans await Bayoumi Fouad’s return to his artistic activities following his recovery from his recent health setback.