Drowning Prevention Awareness Campaign Launched from Ramlet al-Baida Beach

As part of the ongoing cooperation between the Lebanese Civil Defense Directorate General and the World Health Organization (WHO) Lebanon Office, an awareness and training campaign on water safety and drowning prevention was launched from Ramlet al-Baida Beach in Beirut.

The launch was attended by Civil Defense Director General Brigadier General Imad Khreish; WHO Representative and Head of Mission in Lebanon Dr. Ahmad Zouiten; and Dr. Rasha Hamra, Technical Officer for Health Promotion at the WHO Lebanon Office.

The campaign’s first activity included a theoretical session addressing drowning risks, prevention measures, and essential water safety guidelines, followed by a practical drill demonstrating how to respond to drowning incidents.

Swimming flotation boards were also distributed as part of efforts to promote water safety awareness and prevent drowning.

The campaign aims to raise public awareness about the risks of drowning and strengthen community knowledge of water safety and preventive measures, helping reduce unintentional injuries and save lives.

The campaign will continue with similar awareness and training activities in several coastal areas across Lebanon, including Tyre, Sidon, Damour, Byblos, Amchit, and Tripoli, with the aim of expanding outreach, strengthening drowning prevention efforts, and promoting a culture of water safety along the Lebanese coast.