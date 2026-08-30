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Romantic Scenes Spark Alleged Marital Crisis Between Serkan Çayoğlu and Özge G&uuml;rel
Romantic Scenes Spark Alleged Marital Crisis Between Serkan Çayoğlu and Özge Gürel
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Romantic Scenes Spark Alleged Marital Crisis Between Serkan Çayoğlu and Özge Gürel

Entertainment & Lifestyle

2026-08-30 | 06:27
Romantic Scenes Spark Alleged Marital Crisis Between Serkan Çayoğlu and Özge Gürel
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Romantic Scenes Spark Alleged Marital Crisis Between Serkan Çayoğlu and Özge Gürel

Behind-the-scenes reports from the upcoming Turkish film The Vision have sparked widespread controversy after media outlets claimed that a dispute erupted between actor Serkan Çayoğlu and his wife, actress Özge Gürel, over the romantic scenes he filmed with his co-star Hilal Altınbilek.


According to Turkish media reports, Gürel was reportedly upset by the intimate nature of some scenes between her husband and Altınbilek. The situation allegedly created tension in their marriage, prompting her to stop speaking to him for an entire month.

The reports claimed that the dispute extended beyond the couple’s home, affecting production and leading to the postponement of several scenes. Altınbilek then reportedly intervened personally in an attempt to ease tensions and resolve the disagreement.

According to the circulating account, Altınbilek succeeded in calming the situation between Çayoğlu and Gürel, allowing stability to return to their relationship and filming to resume as normal.

Despite the widespread circulation of these claims across Turkish media and social media platforms, Çayoğlu, Gürel, and Altınbilek have not issued any official statements confirming or denying them. Therefore, the details of the alleged dispute remain unverified.

The film, titled The Vision, is produced by Ay Yapım, written by Sema Ergenekon, and directed by Ali Bilgin. It marks the first time Çayoğlu and Altınbilek have starred together in a feature film.

Blending romance and suspense, the story follows Selin, played by Altınbilek, a woman with the extraordinary ability to see the future through her dreams. Her life crosses paths with Kemal, portrayed by Çayoğlu, setting them on a mysterious and dangerous journey.

The film was shot across several locations in Turkey, including Istanbul, Büyükada, and Fethiye, and is set to be released on Disney+.

The circulating reports have also brought renewed attention to the love story of Çayoğlu and Gürel, which began in 2014 on the set of the television series Cherry Season. The couple married in 2022 and have since become one of the Turkish entertainment industry’s most famous celebrity couples.

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