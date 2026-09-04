Elias Bou Saab and Julia Boutros’ Son Prepares for His Wedding.. A Lavish Pre-Wedding Celebration

The celebration took place on Thursday evening at Qassouf Palace in Dhour El Choueir, where the bride-to-be, Lana, appeared in an elegant gown designed by renowned Lebanese fashion designer Elie Saab.

Photos and videos from the event circulated widely on social media, offering a glimpse into the luxurious atmosphere, elaborate decorations, and joyful moments shared by the couple and their families.

Samer Bou Saab and Lana Nsouli had previously tied the knot in a civil marriage ceremony in Belgium last June.

The couple is now preparing for a larger wedding celebration in Beirut, where they are expected to mark the occasion with family and friends.