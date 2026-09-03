Celine Dion Learns About Fairuz in Viral Paris Encounter

During the conversation, the journalist told Celine Dion about the love Lebanese people have for her and their hopes of seeing her perform concerts in Lebanon. The singer responded by expressing her deep affection for Lebanon and its people.

The conversation also included a lighthearted moment about Lebanese food, as Celine Dion mentioned that she would like to try “Baba Ghanoush,” which quickly caught the attention of fans online.

The biggest surprise came when the journalist asked Celine Dion if she knew Lebanese music icon Fairuz. The Canadian star admitted that she did not know her and asked: “Should I listen to her?”

The journalist then introduced Celine Dion to Fairuz’s legendary voice, describing it as one of the most beautiful voices and saying it was “the most beautiful after yours.” Celine appeared interested in the name, asking the journalist to repeat it and saying she would remember it and listen to Fairuz’s songs.

The short exchange quickly went viral on social media, with some users expressing surprise that Celine Dion was unfamiliar with Fairuz, while others pointed out that differences between Eastern and Western music cultures could explain the lack of familiarity.

Celine Dion is preparing to return to the stage this September with a series of concerts at the Plenitude Arena in Nanterre, France, starting on September 12 and continuing until October 17, 2026.