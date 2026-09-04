News
News bulletin
Latest News
Notifications
Today's News
Top Stories
Most Read
Trending Topics
News Videos
Local News
Arab & International
News Reports
Economy
Sports
Al Jadeed Exclusive
Entertainment & Lifestyle
Watch Now
Our Digital Platforms
Al Jadeed Radar
Programs Schedule
live
Al Jadeed Live
Series
Social Programs
Political Shows
Entertainment
Comedy
Variety Shows
Newscasts
Documenteries
4 August
Podcast
Special Coverage
Al Jadeed
Favorites
About Us
Call Us
Advertise With Us
Polls
AlJadeed Apps
check AlJadeed Tv out on youtube check AlJadeed Tv out on nabad check AlJadeed Tv out on telegram check AlJadeed Tv out on whatsapp check AlJadeed Tv out on google check AlJadeed Tv out on rss
Privacy policy
Terms and conditions
© All rights reserved
Al Jadeed Channel
2026
Whatsapp Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Ahlam Hosts Majid Al Mohandis in Paris
Ahlam Hosts Majid Al Mohandis in Paris
A-
A+

Ahlam Hosts Majid Al Mohandis in Paris

Entertainment & Lifestyle

2026-09-04 | 03:31
Ahlam Hosts Majid Al Mohandis in Paris
Back to top
Aljadeed
Ahlam Hosts Majid Al Mohandis in Paris

Emirati singer Ahlam Al Shamsi drew attention with another spontaneous gathering with singer Majid Al Mohandis during a dinner she hosted in Paris, attended by several friends.


Ahlam shared a video from the gathering on Instagram, showing Majid Al Mohandis alongside stylist Mohamed Eid and music arranger and conductor Medhat Khamis, amid a warm atmosphere filled with jokes and affectionate exchanges.

Ahlam welcomed her guest by saying, “Those who are close become even closer in the company of the dear Abu Mohammed.” Al Mohandis thanked her for her warm hospitality and kissed her on the head in a gesture reflecting their close friendship.

He also praised the food Ahlam served before joking with those present that he had been hungry, adding a lighthearted touch to the gathering.

Ahlam captioned the video with an affectionate message: “You lit up my evening, dearest Abu Mohammed.” The location tag revealed that the gathering took place in Paris, though no further details about the venue were disclosed.

This was not the first recent encounter between the two stars. Majid Al Mohandis had previously shared a photo documenting a chance meeting with Ahlam, writing: “The best coincidence was seeing you, dear Umm Fahad.”

اقرأ ايضا في Entertainment & Lifestyle

Haifa Wehbe Returns to Carthage with a Massive Concert Attended by 13,000 Fans
03:22

Haifa Wehbe Returns to Carthage with a Massive Concert Attended by 13,000 Fans

Lebanese star Haifa Wehbe made a highly anticipated return to the historic Carthage Amphitheatre in Tunisia after an eight-year absence, performing on Thursday evening before a crowd of more than 13,000 people as part of the “Carthage Off 2026” events.

03:22

Haifa Wehbe Returns to Carthage with a Massive Concert Attended by 13,000 Fans

Lebanese star Haifa Wehbe made a highly anticipated return to the historic Carthage Amphitheatre in Tunisia after an eight-year absence, performing on Thursday evening before a crowd of more than 13,000 people as part of the “Carthage Off 2026” events.

Elias Bou Saab and Julia Boutros’ Son Prepares for His Wedding.. A Lavish Pre-Wedding Celebration
03:10

Elias Bou Saab and Julia Boutros’ Son Prepares for His Wedding.. A Lavish Pre-Wedding Celebration

Samer Bou Saab, the son of Lebanese Deputy Speaker of Parliament Elias Bou Saab and singer Julia Boutros, celebrated his pre-wedding night with Lana Nsouli in a lavish gathering attended by family members and close friends.

03:10

Elias Bou Saab and Julia Boutros’ Son Prepares for His Wedding.. A Lavish Pre-Wedding Celebration

Samer Bou Saab, the son of Lebanese Deputy Speaker of Parliament Elias Bou Saab and singer Julia Boutros, celebrated his pre-wedding night with Lana Nsouli in a lavish gathering attended by family members and close friends.

Libyan Comedy Star Khaled Kafo Dies… Leaving Behind a Powerful Message
07:33

Libyan Comedy Star Khaled Kafo Dies… Leaving Behind a Powerful Message

Libyan entertainment lost one of its prominent comedy figures with the death of actor Khaled Kafo, who passed away after suffering a heart attack at Al-Fawz Medical Center in Tripoli, leaving behind a long artistic career across theater and television.

07:33

Libyan Comedy Star Khaled Kafo Dies… Leaving Behind a Powerful Message

Libyan entertainment lost one of its prominent comedy figures with the death of actor Khaled Kafo, who passed away after suffering a heart attack at Al-Fawz Medical Center in Tripoli, leaving behind a long artistic career across theater and television.

Recommended for you
Haifa Wehbe Returns to Carthage with a Massive Concert Attended by 13,000 Fans
03:22
Elias Bou Saab and Julia Boutros’ Son Prepares for His Wedding.. A Lavish Pre-Wedding Celebration
03:10
Libyan Comedy Star Khaled Kafo Dies… Leaving Behind a Powerful Message
07:33
Celine Dion Learns About Fairuz in Viral Paris Encounter
07:32

يحدث الآن

Our visitors are reading now

Subscribe to our newsletter
Join millions of followers
Videos

Videos

Most read

Trending topics

Download Aljadeed Tv mobile application
Download our new app
All news and programs in one place
Watch your favorite programs
Watch the live stream
Cancel anytime
GET IT ON
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
X
This website uses cookies.
We understand that your online privacy is extremely important, and your consent to allow us to collect certain personal information requires a great deal of trust in us. We ask for your consent because it will allow Al Jadeed to provide you with a better browsing experience on our website. For more information, you can review our website’s Privacy Policy. Learn MoreClick here
I Agree
News
Shows site
Program schedule
Live stream
Favorites
About Us
Call Us
Advertise With Us
Polls
AlJadeed Apps
Latest News
Notifications
Today's News
Top Stories
Most Read
Trending Topics
News Videos
Local News
Arab & International
Economy
News Reports
Evening News Intro
Sports
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Motorsports
Other Sports
Entertainment & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Al Jadeed Exclusive
Youth & Scouts
Watch Now
Privacy policy
Terms and conditions
© All rights reserved
Al Jadeed Channel
2026