Ahlam Hosts Majid Al Mohandis in Paris

Emirati singer Ahlam Al Shamsi drew attention with another spontaneous gathering with singer Majid Al Mohandis during a dinner she hosted in Paris, attended by several friends.





Ahlam shared a video from the gathering on Instagram, showing Majid Al Mohandis alongside stylist Mohamed Eid and music arranger and conductor Medhat Khamis, amid a warm atmosphere filled with jokes and affectionate exchanges.



Ahlam welcomed her guest by saying, “Those who are close become even closer in the company of the dear Abu Mohammed.” Al Mohandis thanked her for her warm hospitality and kissed her on the head in a gesture reflecting their close friendship.



He also praised the food Ahlam served before joking with those present that he had been hungry, adding a lighthearted touch to the gathering.



Ahlam captioned the video with an affectionate message: “You lit up my evening, dearest Abu Mohammed.” The location tag revealed that the gathering took place in Paris, though no further details about the venue were disclosed.



This was not the first recent encounter between the two stars. Majid Al Mohandis had previously shared a photo documenting a chance meeting with Ahlam, writing: “The best coincidence was seeing you, dear Umm Fahad.”