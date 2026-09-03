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Salam: Lebanon Will Continue Efforts Until All Prisoners Are Released

2026-09-03 | 08:33
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Salam: Lebanon Will Continue Efforts Until All Prisoners Are Released
Salam: Lebanon Will Continue Efforts Until All Prisoners Are Released

Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam said Lebanon would continue its efforts until all Lebanese prisoners are released, the fate of missing persons is determined, and Israel fully withdraws from Lebanese territory.

“The return of any released Lebanese citizen safely to their homeland represents an important step toward addressing this issue,” Salam said, thanking the U.S. administration, particularly Ambassador Michel Issa, for its efforts.

“We will continue working until all our prisoners are released, the fate of the missing is revealed, and a complete Israeli withdrawal from Lebanese territory is achieved,” he added.

Salam acknowledged the difficulty of the negotiating process but said Lebanon would continue mobilizing all necessary efforts to safeguard the country’s rights and the interests of its people, particularly residents of the south.

He stressed the importance of ensuring their safe and dignified return to their homes and villages and restoring the full sovereignty of the Lebanese state over its territory.
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