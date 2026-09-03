Libyan Comedy Star Khaled Kafo Dies… Leaving Behind a Powerful Message

The news of Kafo’s death sparked widespread sadness among Libyan audiences and artists, as he was one of the performers closely associated with Libyan comedy. Through his work, he succeeded in creating characters that reflected everyday life and local culture in a simple and relatable style.

Following his death, fans shared what was described as Kafo’s final message to the Libyan people, in which he called for unity and urged them to move away from conflicts and divisions, saying: “I hope you unite and keep Libya one.”

His message was seen as a final appeal from an artist who lived through his country’s challenges and transformations, emphasizing the importance of peace and solidarity after years of political and social divisions that affected different aspects of life, including the arts and culture sector.

Khaled Kafo was not only a comedian, but also one of the artists who left a lasting mark on Libyan television and theater. His performances connected with audiences through humor and characters inspired by the realities of Libyan society.

Throughout his career, Kafo formed a notable comedic duo with actor Abdelbasit Abu Qanda, a partnership remembered by many Libyan viewers for its popularity and influence on local comedy.

His artistic journey extended beyond comedy, as he also appeared in several dramatic productions that contributed to the development of Libyan television. Among his notable works was the series “Hi Haki,” as well as his role in the 2019 drama “Zanqat Al-Reeh,” considered one of the significant productions in modern Libyan drama, featuring artists from Libya and the Arab world.

In recent years, Kafo continued his artistic activities, appearing in productions including “Al Najdain” in 2023, “A’radh انسحاب” and “Hadrazi 12” in 2025, before his final appearance in the 2026 series “Al Qarار,” where he portrayed the character “Abu Bakr.”

With Khaled Kafo’s passing, Libyan art loses a performer who maintained his presence for decades and left behind memorable characters and works, along with a final message calling on Libyans to remain united and leave their differences behind.