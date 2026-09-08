Ahlam’s Husband in Damascus… Mubarak Al Hajri Receives Grand Welcome with Horses and Red Carpet

Al Hajri attended an event held on September 6, 2026, at the Ebla Cham Palace Hotel in the Damascus countryside, where a new Syrian-Qatari investment partnership was launched in the presence of officials, businessmen, and investors from both countries.

Videos circulated on social media showing Al Hajri arriving at the event in traditional Gulf attire and receiving a notable welcome.

During his stay in Syria, Al Hajri spoke about investment opportunities linked to reconstruction, stressing that future investment should focus not only on infrastructure and property, but also on people, land, and long-term development.

He also highlighted Syria’s tourism potential, pointing to its coastal areas, historical sites, and geographic diversity as possible attractions for Gulf investors.

The newly announced Syrian-Qatari partnership includes proposed projects in tourism, real estate, energy, agriculture, healthcare, transport, hospitality, and urban development.

Among the projects discussed are energy developments in Aleppo’s Sheikh Najjar Industrial City, hotel rehabilitation, tourism projects in Tartous and Arwad Island, agricultural projects, housing for low-income families, and healthcare investments in Damascus.

Although Al Hajri has been associated with the wider investment push, the exact value of his personal investments and his direct stake in the announced projects have not yet been officially disclosed.