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Ayat Abaza Reveals How Shahira Supported Her During Chemotherapy
Ayat Abaza Reveals How Shahira Supported Her During Chemotherapy
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Ayat Abaza Reveals How Shahira Supported Her During Chemotherapy

Entertainment & Lifestyle

2026-09-08 | 07:14
Ayat Abaza Reveals How Shahira Supported Her During Chemotherapy
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Ayat Abaza Reveals How Shahira Supported Her During Chemotherapy

Egyptian media personality Ayat Abaza has opened up about the support she received from her family during her cancer treatment, revealing the important role played by her husband, screenwriter Amr Mahmoud Yassin, and her mother-in-law, veteran actress Shahira.

Abaza recalled a moment when she did not want to attend one of her chemotherapy sessions, saying that Shahira called her and convinced her to continue with the treatment.

She described Shahira as a strong personality whose encouragement helped her through one of the most difficult stages of her health battle.

Abaza also praised her husband for remaining by her side throughout the treatment period, explaining that he would continue working and writing while staying close to her.

She said the experience strengthened their relationship and showed her the extent of her family’s support.

In a separate part of the interview, Abaza addressed rumors claiming that her husband was romantically involved with another woman.

She said she was surprised by the reports and worried that people might believe them, while confirming that the rumors had no impact on her long-standing relationship with her husband.

She also linked the spread of such rumors to the growing influence of social media and the speed at which unverified information can circulate online.

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