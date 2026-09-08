Rare Warda Al-Jazairia Recording with Riyad Al-Sunbati to Be Broadcast

The recording includes Warda’s performance of “Ya Habibi La Taqul Li Daa Hobbi,” composed by Al-Sunbati, and will be aired after undergoing digital restoration and preservation to achieve the best possible sound quality.

The full original concert recording is scheduled to air at 1:00 a.m. on September 9, as part of special programming marking the anniversary of Riyad Al-Sunbati’s death.

The broadcast carries particular significance as it brings together Warda’s distinctive voice and Al-Sunbati’s compositions in a rare archival performance.

The station will also dedicate several segments throughout the day to Al-Sunbati’s career, including a special episode of the program “Seeret El Hob,” which will explore his journey as a composer and singer, his musical style, and his collaborations with some of the Arab world’s most prominent artists.

The initiative comes as part of Radio Songs’ efforts to preserve Egypt’s musical archive and reintroduce rare recordings to younger generations.