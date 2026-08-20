The Vatican expresses concern over the stalled implementation of the agreement between Lebanon and Israel

The Vatican expressed concern on Thursday over the “difficulties” hindering the implementation of the framework agreement between Israel and Lebanon, reached in June through U.S. mediation. The statement came as Pope Leo XIV received President Joseph Aoun.



“The Holy See, which welcomed the signing of this document, expressed its deep concern over the difficulties facing its implementation and affirmed its support for the efforts being made in this regard,” the Vatican said in a statement.