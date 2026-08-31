News
News bulletin
Latest News
Notifications
Today's News
Top Stories
Most Read
Trending Topics
News Videos
Local News
Arab & International
News Reports
Economy
Sports
Al Jadeed Exclusive
Entertainment & Lifestyle
Watch Now
Our Digital Platforms
Al Jadeed Radar
Programs Schedule
live
Al Jadeed Live
Series
Social Programs
Political Shows
Entertainment
Comedy
Variety Shows
Newscasts
Documenteries
4 August
Podcast
Special Coverage
Al Jadeed
Favorites
About Us
Call Us
Advertise With Us
Polls
AlJadeed Apps
check AlJadeed Tv out on youtube check AlJadeed Tv out on nabad check AlJadeed Tv out on telegram check AlJadeed Tv out on whatsapp check AlJadeed Tv out on google check AlJadeed Tv out on rss
Privacy policy
Terms and conditions
© All rights reserved
Al Jadeed Channel
2026

Local News

Repression Repression Then Chaos and More Chaos: Union Statement Slams “New Media Law”

2026-08-31 | 03:13
Whatsapp Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
A-
A+
Repression Repression Then Chaos and More Chaos: Union Statement Slams “New Media Law”
Repression Repression Then Chaos and More Chaos: Union Statement Slams “New Media Law”

The heads of the Lebanese Press Syndicate and the Lebanese Press Editors’ Syndicate, Aouni al-Kaaki and Joseph al-Qusaifi, issued the following statement:

“After reviewing the circumstances, developments and interventions that preceded, accompanied and followed the passage of the ‘Media Law,’ the Lebanese Press Syndicate and the Lebanese Press Editors’ Syndicate have come to feel that there is a tendency among the authorities in Lebanon to rein in the press and media and restrict their freedoms through this law, which was recently passed by Parliament without allowing room for discussion or for the amendments that the two syndicates had been promised would be adopted to be read.

Following the law’s passage and the controversy surrounding it, the two syndicates received a promise that what should have been completed during the legislative session would be finalized, and they are waiting for that promise to be fulfilled.

However, all indications suggest that this deeply flawed media law—which was loudly celebrated and for which statements of support were obtained from foreign countries and international bodies concerned only with imposing their agendas, with no regard for Lebanon’s sovereignty or particularities—was designed to persecute media professionals and journalists, send them to prison and intimidate them.

Meetings and seminars were held in support of the law, attended by some legal experts whom we had hoped would carefully read its provisions and understand their underlying implications before applauding it, while overlooking the observations and reservations of the Beirut Bar Association for reasons unknown to us.

The law keeps the sword of arbitrary conviction hanging over journalists’ heads, exposing them to fines beyond their ability to pay if they manage to avoid imprisonment. To make matters worse, the repressive Article 104 was reinforced with provisions that could fragment union activity by undermining the unity of the media community, leaving it unable to defend itself.

While this law is deeply regrettable and raises serious questions about the intentions of the lawmakers and the ‘skilled’ institutions that drafted it, we pose a direct question to those endorsing and supporting it: Will you yourselves remain safe from its claws in the future? Have you forgotten the saying, ‘I was eaten the day the white bull was eaten’? Or do you believe this law was drafted only for those who disagree with you?

Have you forgotten that fortunes change—one day may be yours, and another against you?

What modernization does this law offer? What is new about it other than repression, repression and repression—and chaos, then more chaos and still more chaos?

We are awaiting the promised amendments. We have already told those who pledged to draft and pass them: a free person’s promise is a debt. In principle, we assume nothing but good faith on the part of those drafting the amendments and those who will vote on them.

But we will not remain silent if this law is treated as immutable and beyond amendment. If that happens, there will be another response, beginning with this: Farewell to freedom in Lebanon.

For if freedom of the press and media is struck down in our country, then one can only say: Farewell to Lebanon.”

Related articles
Repression Repression Then Chaos and More Chaos: Union Statement Slams “New Media Law”

Local News

Lebanon

New Media Law

Back to top
Aljadeed
Aoun from Greece: We Are Determined to End Hostilities with Israel and Establish the Best Possible Relations with Neighboring Countries
“Hezbollah Takes Its Orders from Iran”... U.S. Statement Lays Out the Path to Dialogue

Also Read In Local News

Aoun from Greece: We Are Determined to End Hostilities with Israel and Establish the Best Possible Relations with Neighboring Countries
05:25

Aoun from Greece: We Are Determined to End Hostilities with Israel and Establish the Best Possible Relations with Neighboring Countries

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun affirmed, following his meeting with his Greek counterpart, Konstantinos Tasoulas, that Lebanon is determined to end the state of hostilities with Israel, stressing that diplomacy, not war, is the solution and that the Lebanese people are weary of wars and that the time has come for Lebanon to find peace.

05:25

Aoun from Greece: We Are Determined to End Hostilities with Israel and Establish the Best Possible Relations with Neighboring Countries

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun affirmed, following his meeting with his Greek counterpart, Konstantinos Tasoulas, that Lebanon is determined to end the state of hostilities with Israel, stressing that diplomacy, not war, is the solution and that the Lebanese people are weary of wars and that the time has come for Lebanon to find peace.

“Hezbollah Takes Its Orders from Iran”... U.S. Statement Lays Out the Path to Dialogue
2026-08-29

“Hezbollah Takes Its Orders from Iran”... U.S. Statement Lays Out the Path to Dialogue

A spokesperson for the U.S. Department of State said, “The Trilateral Framework clearly stipulates that the Lebanese government is the only legitimate interlocutor in discussions concerning Lebanon’s future, and that it speaks on behalf of the Lebanese people.”

The U.S. Embassy in Beirut published a statement on its account on X, quoting the spokesperson as saying, “The United States stands with the Lebanese people and wants Lebanon to be a safe and sovereign country. For that to happen, Hezbollah must disarm.”

The spokesperson continued: “As Ambassador Issa said, we want nothing more than for Hezbollah to hand over its weapons.”

“When Hezbollah decides that it is ready to do so, it can speak with the Lebanese state, with which we are already engaged in dialogue, and inform it that it is ready to surrender its weapons. At that point, we can try to bring the different positions closer together.”

2026-08-29

“Hezbollah Takes Its Orders from Iran”... U.S. Statement Lays Out the Path to Dialogue

A spokesperson for the U.S. Department of State said, “The Trilateral Framework clearly stipulates that the Lebanese government is the only legitimate interlocutor in discussions concerning Lebanon’s future, and that it speaks on behalf of the Lebanese people.”

The U.S. Embassy in Beirut published a statement on its account on X, quoting the spokesperson as saying, “The United States stands with the Lebanese people and wants Lebanon to be a safe and sovereign country. For that to happen, Hezbollah must disarm.”

The spokesperson continued: “As Ambassador Issa said, we want nothing more than for Hezbollah to hand over its weapons.”

“When Hezbollah decides that it is ready to do so, it can speak with the Lebanese state, with which we are already engaged in dialogue, and inform it that it is ready to surrender its weapons. At that point, we can try to bring the different positions closer together.”

Happening Now

Recommended for you
Aoun from Greece: We Are Determined to End Hostilities with Israel and Establish the Best Possible Relations with Neighboring Countries
05:25
“Hezbollah Takes Its Orders from Iran”... U.S. Statement Lays Out the Path to Dialogue
2026-08-29
Weather News 29-08-2026
2026-08-29
Drowning Prevention Awareness Campaign Launched from Ramlet al-Baida Beach
2026-08-29
Advances, Flag-Raising and Explosions: What Is Happening in the South?
2026-08-29
High Waves and Strong Currents Hit as Lebanon Coast Faces Warning
2026-08-29
Subscribe to our newsletter
Join millions of followers

Our visitors are reading now

Videos

Videos

Most read

Trending topics

Download Aljadeed Tv mobile application
Download our new app
All news and programs in one place
Watch your favorite programs
Watch the live stream
Cancel anytime
GET IT ON
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
X
This website uses cookies.
We understand that your online privacy is extremely important, and your consent to allow us to collect certain personal information requires a great deal of trust in us. We ask for your consent because it will allow Al Jadeed to provide you with a better browsing experience on our website. For more information, you can review our website’s Privacy Policy. Learn MoreClick here
I Agree
News
Shows site
Program schedule
Live stream
Favorites
About Us
Call Us
Advertise With Us
Polls
AlJadeed Apps
Latest News
Notifications
Today's News
Top Stories
Most Read
Trending Topics
News Videos
Local News
Arab & International
Economy
News Reports
Evening News Intro
Sports
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Motorsports
Other Sports
Entertainment & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Al Jadeed Exclusive
Youth & Scouts
Watch Now
Privacy policy
Terms and conditions
© All rights reserved
Al Jadeed Channel
2026