Repression Repression Then Chaos and More Chaos: Union Statement Slams “New Media Law”

“After reviewing the circumstances, developments and interventions that preceded, accompanied and followed the passage of the ‘Media Law,’ the Lebanese Press Syndicate and the Lebanese Press Editors’ Syndicate have come to feel that there is a tendency among the authorities in Lebanon to rein in the press and media and restrict their freedoms through this law, which was recently passed by Parliament without allowing room for discussion or for the amendments that the two syndicates had been promised would be adopted to be read.

Following the law’s passage and the controversy surrounding it, the two syndicates received a promise that what should have been completed during the legislative session would be finalized, and they are waiting for that promise to be fulfilled.

However, all indications suggest that this deeply flawed media law—which was loudly celebrated and for which statements of support were obtained from foreign countries and international bodies concerned only with imposing their agendas, with no regard for Lebanon’s sovereignty or particularities—was designed to persecute media professionals and journalists, send them to prison and intimidate them.

Meetings and seminars were held in support of the law, attended by some legal experts whom we had hoped would carefully read its provisions and understand their underlying implications before applauding it, while overlooking the observations and reservations of the Beirut Bar Association for reasons unknown to us.

The law keeps the sword of arbitrary conviction hanging over journalists’ heads, exposing them to fines beyond their ability to pay if they manage to avoid imprisonment. To make matters worse, the repressive Article 104 was reinforced with provisions that could fragment union activity by undermining the unity of the media community, leaving it unable to defend itself.

While this law is deeply regrettable and raises serious questions about the intentions of the lawmakers and the ‘skilled’ institutions that drafted it, we pose a direct question to those endorsing and supporting it: Will you yourselves remain safe from its claws in the future? Have you forgotten the saying, ‘I was eaten the day the white bull was eaten’? Or do you believe this law was drafted only for those who disagree with you?

Have you forgotten that fortunes change—one day may be yours, and another against you?

What modernization does this law offer? What is new about it other than repression, repression and repression—and chaos, then more chaos and still more chaos?

We are awaiting the promised amendments. We have already told those who pledged to draft and pass them: a free person’s promise is a debt. In principle, we assume nothing but good faith on the part of those drafting the amendments and those who will vote on them.

But we will not remain silent if this law is treated as immutable and beyond amendment. If that happens, there will be another response, beginning with this: Farewell to freedom in Lebanon.

For if freedom of the press and media is struck down in our country, then one can only say: Farewell to Lebanon.”