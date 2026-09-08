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Ahlam Al Shamsi Reveals Results of New Face-Tightening Treatment
Ahlam Al Shamsi Reveals Results of New Face-Tightening Treatment
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Ahlam Al Shamsi Reveals Results of New Face-Tightening Treatment

Entertainment & Lifestyle

2026-09-08 | 07:16
Ahlam Al Shamsi Reveals Results of New Face-Tightening Treatment
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Aljadeed
Ahlam Al Shamsi Reveals Results of New Face-Tightening Treatment

Emirati singer Ahlam Al Shamsi drew attention with her latest appearance after undergoing a new non-surgical face-tightening treatment, sharing details of the experience with her followers.

Ahlam documented part of the procedure in a video, explaining that she initially chose to have the treatment performed on only one side of her face in order to clearly show the difference between the treated and untreated sides.

She later appeared in new photos wearing a hijab following the cosmetic session, prompting reactions from followers who closely examined her updated look and the results she had shared.

The Emirati star explained that carrying out the procedure on one side first allowed for a direct comparison before completing the session on the other side.

On the artistic front, Ahlam recently performed at the Grand Hall of the Cairo Opera House as part of “The Night of Composer Talal,” conducted by maestro Walid Fayed.

During the concert, she performed several songs, including “Ka’anni Omri Ma Habeit,” “Foq Ma Tetsawar,” and “Fedwa Oyounak,” amid strong interaction from the audience.

Ahlam also continues to release new music alongside her concert appearances. Her song “Ya Mawlati,” written by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, has surpassed 1.3 million views on YouTube.

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