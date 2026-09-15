Ahlam Sets the Stage Ablaze at the Opening of the 24th Arab Media Summit in Dubai

Ahlam took to the stage to perform “Asma‘ Sada Sawtak” (I Hear the Echo of Your Voice), written by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. Her appearance brought a distinctive artistic and poetic dimension to the opening of one of the region’s most prominent media gatherings.
With her powerful voice and emotional delivery, Ahlam performed the lyric, “With you, I forget determination, thought and despair,” sparking enthusiastic reactions from attendees. Clips from the performance quickly circulated across social media, where viewers praised her commanding stage presence and the song’s message of hope and resilience.
Her performance marked the opening of the summit, held from September 15 to 17 at the Dubai World Trade Centre and organized by the Dubai Press Club. The event brings together leading media professionals, prominent thinkers, executives, technology experts and content creators from across the Arab world.
The 24th edition features more than 400 speakers representing 23 countries and welcomes over 10,000 media professionals and specialists. Its extensive agenda includes panel discussions and specialized forums examining the future of media, digital transformation, artificial intelligence in content creation, and the challenges facing Arab media organizations.
Through her memorable performance, Ahlam transformed the opening ceremony into a striking artistic moment that combined powerful lyrics with a captivating melody. Her appearance once again underscored her prominent presence at major national and cultural events, as well as her ability to leave a lasting impression on stage.