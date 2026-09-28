Art Stars Gather at a Party in Beirut.. Ahmed Saad and Maya Diab Ignite the Atmosphere

Maya Diab ignited the atmosphere of the party by joining Wael Jassar and Ahmed Saad in performing a collection of songs, amidst great interaction from the attendees.



During his singing with Maya Diab, Ahmed Saad made a witty change to the lyrics of his famous song "Wase' Wase'", saying: "Look what is next to me," referring to Maya Diab's beauty, which prompted Wael Jassar to tease him, saying: "What do you mean?"



In another festive atmosphere, Ahmed Saad and Ramy Ayach celebrated their musical duet "Saltana", following the successful concert performed by the duo in Beirut two days ago.



Ahmed Saad and Ramy Ayach were keen to celebrate the duet in their own way, as they performed the song "Saltana" while cutting a cake bearing the name of the song, in the presence of a large number of friends.



Ahmed Saad had recently performed a concert in Beirut, which witnessed a large audience turnout and raised the "sold out" banner.