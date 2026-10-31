Indian Director Sanjay Gupta Dies After a Fall at His Mumbai Home

Grief swept through the Indian film industry following the death of director Sanjay Gupta after he fell at his home in Mumbai and sustained a head injury. Police have opened an investigation into the circumstances of the incident. Director Milap Zaveri confirmed the news in comments to Screen, explaining that Gupta fell in his kitchen and hit his head, causing fatal bleeding.





According to statements from Mumbai police reported by The Indian Express, family members were asleep when the incident occurred and did not notice immediately. Police said they had registered an accidental death report, adding that preliminary inquiries had revealed no suspicious circumstances. The investigation remains ongoing to establish the precise sequence of events.



His sudden death also brought renewed attention to a serious accident he had previously survived while travelling from Pune to Mumbai, in which he sustained multiple injuries before recovering.



As news of his death spread, tributes poured in from colleagues and friends, including director Ashoke Pandit, who described his passing as a major loss for Indian cinema. In a farewell message, he wrote: “This is deeply shocking and saddening news. I have just learned of the passing of our dear friend, the outstanding director Sanjay Gupta. He died following a head injury sustained at home. Another talent gone too soon.”



Pandit added that Gupta was a gifted storyteller, a vibrant personality and a passionate filmmaker, describing his death as a tremendous loss to the Indian film industry and offering condolences to his family and loved ones.



Director Hansal Mehta also expressed his difficulty coming to terms with the news, reflecting on his personal and professional relationship with Gupta. “I am completely stunned. Sanjay was perhaps the only person I worked under as my boss in this industry, and now he is gone. I still cannot process it,” he said.



Mehta noted that their relationship extended beyond work, describing Gupta as a close friend who had supported him through a difficult period in his life. He added that they shared many memories, but the shock had left him unable to put his feelings into words.