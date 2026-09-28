Hadi Aswad announces his divorce from his second wife. "Some people lose a gain"

Hadi Aswad wrote on his official account on Instagram: "Today I got divorced and returned single. I got rid of a relationship that was not suitable for me, and I closed the door that I had opened with my life. Some people lose a gain."



The Syrian artist's announcement raised questions from his audience about the reasons for the separation, especially with the way he expressed the end of the relationship, without revealing the details or reasons for the divorce.



It is noteworthy that Hadi Aswad was previously married to Sara Al-Maslamani, who is from outside the artistic community, and their relationship lasted for about 8 years, before he officially announced the separation. The marriage resulted in two children, "Youssef" and "Leah".



Hadi Aswad's media office had earlier announced the news of his separation from his wife Sara, explaining that the marriage came after a love story, and lasted since 2013 for several years.