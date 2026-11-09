News
News bulletin
Latest News
Notifications
Today's News
Top Stories
Most Read
Trending Topics
News Videos
Lebanon News
Middle East and the World
News Reports
Economy
Sports
Al Jadeed Exclusive
Entertainment & Lifestyle
Watch Now
Our Digital Platforms
Al Jadeed Radar
Programs Schedule
live
Al Jadeed Live
Series
Social Programs
Political Shows
Entertainment
Comedy
Variety Shows
Newscasts
Documenteries
4 August
Podcast
Special Coverage
Al Jadeed
Favorites
About Us
Call Us
Advertise With Us
Polls
AlJadeed Apps
check AlJadeed Tv out on youtube check AlJadeed Tv out on nabad check AlJadeed Tv out on telegram check AlJadeed Tv out on whatsapp check AlJadeed Tv out on google check AlJadeed Tv out on rss
Privacy policy
Terms and conditions
© All rights reserved
Al Jadeed Channel
2026

News Reports

Introduction of the evening bulletin 09-11-2026

2026-11-09 | 13:22
Whatsapp Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
A-
A+
Introduction of the evening bulletin 09-11-2026

A climate summit in Antalya, Turkey, amid foggy atmospheres shrouding the region and beyond, and over political stagnation, the Qatari "Nasdaq" index for diplomatic movement recorded an urgent visit to the Oval Office, where a closed trilateral meeting was held bringing together President Donald Trump, his Vice President JD Vance, and the Qatari Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani. On the scale of electoral changes that hit the US midterms and the subsequent admissions of the reasons for the loss, Doha launched a "missile" to disperse the cloudy skies over the prospects of solutions. The Qatari mediator made a soft landing in the White House without encountering "bumps" of obstruction, advancing ahead of other mediators with a genetically modified proposal in diplomatic laboratories, focusing on presenting new proposals in negotiations with Tehran to extinguish escalation engines in the region and reach an agreement. The Qatari mediator would not have undertaken the trouble of the trip were it not for a number of positive indicators broadcast by Trump on the wave of not launching a strike against Iran as long as there is progress in negotiations, with his confirmation excluding the resumption of war five times in a single statement, and implicitly the drop in oil prices by four percent witnessed in oil markets amid hopes of reaching an agreement between the United States and Iran. Based on the principle that a good agreement is better than waiting for a perfect settlement that may not materialize, according to the Qatari Prime Minister, the level of optimism rose and nothing remains for Trump except to clean the road to the agreement from mines and say "Thank you Qatar," retroactively also regarding a visit shrouded in secrecy made by the Iraqi Deputy Prime Minister at the head of a delegation late last week to Tehran, "inspired" by a phone call made by Trump with Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi. According to circulating information, the US president approved proposals presented by Al-Zaidi and asked to convey these proposals to Tehran with the aim of ending the war. Based on this information, the Iraqi delegation met with both President Masoud Pezeshkian and Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf. According to the Iraqi ambassador in Tehran, the visit came within the framework of a diplomatic move to reduce tension and prevent escalation, which converged with what Pezeshkian conveyed from the Supreme Leader about the necessity of emerging from the state of no-war and no-peace, striving for negotiation, and not entering into a war if rights can be extracted through dialogue, according to Pezeshkian.
Related articles
Introduction of the evening bulletin 09-11-2026

News Reports

Evening News Intro

A promising start to the week

in which the language of reason prevailed over recklessness

where the environmental world gathers in Turkey under the slogan "Towards a Cleaner Future

" at a time when the G7 countries meet under the French "ozone layer" in an attempt to mend the gaps caused by wars

whether on the Russian-Ukrainian bank or on the American-Iranian bank

and between them the future of energy and its sisters

before the appendix of the cyberattack on cooling units and refrigerators in major supermarkets and on blood banks in several European countries was listed from outside the agenda. In its wake

the French Foreign Minister accused the Iranian Revolutionary Guard of being behind the attacks. As for Lebanon

it was exposed to

Back to top
Aljadeed
Evening News Introduction 08-11-2026

Also Read In News Reports

Evening News Intro 07-11-2026
Play
2026-11-07
Play

Evening News Intro 07-11-2026

Evening News Intro 07-11-2026

2026-11-07

Evening News Intro 07-11-2026

Evening News Intro 07-11-2026

Evening News Intro 06-11-2026
Play
2026-11-06
Play

Evening News Intro 06-11-2026

Evening News Intro 06-11-2026

2026-11-06

Evening News Intro 06-11-2026

Evening News Intro 06-11-2026

Happening Now

Recommended for you

Subscribe to our newsletter
Join millions of followers

Our visitors are reading now

Videos

Videos

Most read

Trending topics

Download Aljadeed Tv mobile application
Download our new app
All news and programs in one place
Watch your favorite programs
Watch the live stream
Cancel anytime
GET IT ON
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
X
This website uses cookies.
We understand that your online privacy is extremely important, and your consent to allow us to collect certain personal information requires a great deal of trust in us. We ask for your consent because it will allow Al Jadeed to provide you with a better browsing experience on our website. For more information, you can review our website’s Privacy Policy. Learn MoreClick here
I Agree
News
Shows site
Program schedule
Live stream
Favorites
About Us
Call Us
Advertise With Us
Polls
AlJadeed Apps
Latest News
Notifications
Today's News
Top Stories
Most Read
Trending Topics
News Videos
Lebanon News
Middle East and the World
Economy
News Reports
Evening News Intro
Sports
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Motorsports
Other Sports
Entertainment & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Al Jadeed Exclusive
Youth & Scouts
Watch Now
Privacy policy
Terms and conditions
© All rights reserved
Al Jadeed Channel
2026