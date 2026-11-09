Introduction of the evening bulletin 09-11-2026

A climate summit in Antalya, Turkey, amid foggy atmospheres shrouding the region and beyond, and over political stagnation, the Qatari "Nasdaq" index for diplomatic movement recorded an urgent visit to the Oval Office, where a closed trilateral meeting was held bringing together President Donald Trump, his Vice President JD Vance, and the Qatari Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani. On the scale of electoral changes that hit the US midterms and the subsequent admissions of the reasons for the loss, Doha launched a "missile" to disperse the cloudy skies over the prospects of solutions. The Qatari mediator made a soft landing in the White House without encountering "bumps" of obstruction, advancing ahead of other mediators with a genetically modified proposal in diplomatic laboratories, focusing on presenting new proposals in negotiations with Tehran to extinguish escalation engines in the region and reach an agreement. The Qatari mediator would not have undertaken the trouble of the trip were it not for a number of positive indicators broadcast by Trump on the wave of not launching a strike against Iran as long as there is progress in negotiations, with his confirmation excluding the resumption of war five times in a single statement, and implicitly the drop in oil prices by four percent witnessed in oil markets amid hopes of reaching an agreement between the United States and Iran. Based on the principle that a good agreement is better than waiting for a perfect settlement that may not materialize, according to the Qatari Prime Minister, the level of optimism rose and nothing remains for Trump except to clean the road to the agreement from mines and say "Thank you Qatar," retroactively also regarding a visit shrouded in secrecy made by the Iraqi Deputy Prime Minister at the head of a delegation late last week to Tehran, "inspired" by a phone call made by Trump with Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi. According to circulating information, the US president approved proposals presented by Al-Zaidi and asked to convey these proposals to Tehran with the aim of ending the war. Based on this information, the Iraqi delegation met with both President Masoud Pezeshkian and Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf. According to the Iraqi ambassador in Tehran, the visit came within the framework of a diplomatic move to reduce tension and prevent escalation, which converged with what Pezeshkian conveyed from the Supreme Leader about the necessity of emerging from the state of no-war and no-peace, striving for negotiation, and not entering into a war if rights can be extracted through dialogue, according to Pezeshkian.