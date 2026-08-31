Rozina Ladhkani Breaks Down in Tears at Damascus Fair Exhibit Reflecting Saydnaya Prison

Rozina Ladhkani attracted widespread attention after a video showing her emotional reaction while visiting an exhibit featuring a model representing Saydnaya Prison and the experiences of detainees inside it went viral.

In the footage, Ladhkani appeared observing the details of the model before becoming overwhelmed with emotion and breaking down in tears, a moment that sparked strong reactions on social media.

Many viewers said her reaction reflected the painful memories associated with the prison and the suffering experienced by thousands of Syrians over the years.

The visit carried additional significance as Ladhkani currently serves as a member of the Syrian Parliament and is part of the Public Freedoms and Human Rights Committee, alongside her continued artistic career.

Meanwhile, actor Jamal Suleiman also attended the Damascus International Fair, where he toured several pavilions and received a warm welcome from visitors who gathered around him.

Videos shared online showed Suleiman interacting with attendees, making his appearance one of the notable artistic moments of the event, which is considered one of Syria’s major economic and cultural gatherings.

The appearances of Rozina Ladhkani and Jamal Suleiman combined an emotional humanitarian moment with a strong public presence, making them among the most prominent Syrian artists at the 63rd Damascus International Fair.