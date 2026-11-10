Introduction to the Evening News 11-10-2026

The G7 Summit in Paris was not without mention of Lebanon / and the specter of the vacuum on the day after the departure of UNIFIL / quick headlines for a troubled country / tossed about by the storms of the region / and having no stability unless its conditions stabilize / and the drums of war stop beating /./ And if every state has its ailment / then Lebanon has found someone to cure it / and from the "lion's mouth" it extracted a French-American consensus protecting it from the evil of the post-blue helmets era / by proposing an alternative that remained under wraps / but US Secretary of State Marco Rubio outlined it before French President Emmanuel Macron / in the form of ideas being shaped around finding a mechanism to monitor the implementation of experimental zones, and this task is not necessarily military / This is in form / As for substance, Rubio's wish is for Israel to withdraw from Lebanon / and to achieve this wish, there is a need for a verification mechanism that enjoys the trust of everyone and the trust of both the Lebanese and Israeli sides to ensure that each of them fulfills their commitments under existing agreements / And on this roadmap, he shrouded the details of the mechanism in ambiguity / as it is sensitive by nature, not open to public discussion, and requires the approval of the Lebanese and Israelis to succeed / And until this puzzle is solved / Iran was the main dish at the "G7" table / The Strait of Hormuz did not change its course toward the Seine / but Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani / changed his course from the White House to the Élysée / within shuttle diplomacy during which he met the French President after the US President, and the discussions centered on freedom of navigation, de-escalation efforts, and achieving peace in the region / driven by the emphasis that Doha is working tirelessly to end the uncertainty regarding the US-Iran crisis and that mediation efforts between America and Iran are still ongoing and there are positive reactions from both sides / And this is documented by Trump's words about positive momentum toward ending the conflict / and the resumption of military operations does not seem necessary at the current stage / which was also clear in the words of Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi that the war will end neither through military action nor through sanctions, and the solution lies in diplomacy /./ All parties have begun to feel the chill of winter / and Lebanon in turn has opened the safety umbrella / and written in bold letters / that the military institution is a red line / And in a statement that constituted a counter-punch to the systematic campaign / Defense Minister Michel Menassa affirmed that the army will remain a drawn sword in the face of Lebanon's enemies, and what it asks is that no Lebanese should consent to be a dagger in its back, and that the army has a primary mission which is to defend Lebanon, protect national unity and civil peace, preserve internal stability, and prevent any sedition that might result from any step taken under any pressure or driven by any circumstance /./

There is no security stability without political stability / and this is what experiences have taught the Lebanese body / and in this context, official Lebanon, even if it lies at the equator between the lines of longitude and latitude, whether in war or peace / Baabda, according to what political sources confirmed to Al-Jadeed, is not far from dialogue with Haret Hreik / and Hezbollah is conducting serious discussions on re-engaging with the Palace / and there are positive features that may soon be translated and built upon / with encouragement from "The Master" // and ask whoever was an expert "in the duo" //