News
News bulletin
Latest News
Notifications
Today's News
Top Stories
Most Read
Trending Topics
News Videos
Lebanon News
Middle East and the World
News Reports
Economy
Sports
Al Jadeed Exclusive
Entertainment & Lifestyle
Watch Now
Our Digital Platforms
Al Jadeed Radar
Programs Schedule
live
Al Jadeed Live
Series
Social Programs
Political Shows
Entertainment
Comedy
Variety Shows
Newscasts
Documenteries
4 August
Podcast
Special Coverage
Al Jadeed
Favorites
About Us
Call Us
Advertise With Us
Polls
AlJadeed Apps
check AlJadeed Tv out on youtube check AlJadeed Tv out on nabad check AlJadeed Tv out on telegram check AlJadeed Tv out on whatsapp check AlJadeed Tv out on google check AlJadeed Tv out on rss
Privacy policy
Terms and conditions
© All rights reserved
Al Jadeed Channel
2026

News Reports

Introduction to the Evening News 11-10-2026

2026-11-10 | 13:24
Whatsapp Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
A-
A+
Introduction to the Evening News 11-10-2026

The G7 Summit in Paris was not without mention of Lebanon / and the specter of the vacuum on the day after the departure of UNIFIL / quick headlines for a troubled country / tossed about by the storms of the region / and having no stability unless its conditions stabilize / and the drums of war stop beating /./ And if every state has its ailment / then Lebanon has found someone to cure it / and from the "lion's mouth" it extracted a French-American consensus protecting it from the evil of the post-blue helmets era / by proposing an alternative that remained under wraps / but US Secretary of State Marco Rubio outlined it before French President Emmanuel Macron / in the form of ideas being shaped around finding a mechanism to monitor the implementation of experimental zones, and this task is not necessarily military / This is in form / As for substance, Rubio's wish is for Israel to withdraw from Lebanon / and to achieve this wish, there is a need for a verification mechanism that enjoys the trust of everyone and the trust of both the Lebanese and Israeli sides to ensure that each of them fulfills their commitments under existing agreements / And on this roadmap, he shrouded the details of the mechanism in ambiguity / as it is sensitive by nature, not open to public discussion, and requires the approval of the Lebanese and Israelis to succeed / And until this puzzle is solved / Iran was the main dish at the "G7" table / The Strait of Hormuz did not change its course toward the Seine / but Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani / changed his course from the White House to the Élysée / within shuttle diplomacy during which he met the French President after the US President, and the discussions centered on freedom of navigation, de-escalation efforts, and achieving peace in the region / driven by the emphasis that Doha is working tirelessly to end the uncertainty regarding the US-Iran crisis and that mediation efforts between America and Iran are still ongoing and there are positive reactions from both sides / And this is documented by Trump's words about positive momentum toward ending the conflict / and the resumption of military operations does not seem necessary at the current stage / which was also clear in the words of Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi that the war will end neither through military action nor through sanctions, and the solution lies in diplomacy /./ All parties have begun to feel the chill of winter / and Lebanon in turn has opened the safety umbrella / and written in bold letters / that the military institution is a red line / And in a statement that constituted a counter-punch to the systematic campaign / Defense Minister Michel Menassa affirmed that the army will remain a drawn sword in the face of Lebanon's enemies, and what it asks is that no Lebanese should consent to be a dagger in its back, and that the army has a primary mission which is to defend Lebanon, protect national unity and civil peace, preserve internal stability, and prevent any sedition that might result from any step taken under any pressure or driven by any circumstance /./ 
There is no security stability without political stability / and this is what experiences have taught the Lebanese body / and in this context, official Lebanon, even if it lies at the equator between the lines of longitude and latitude, whether in war or peace / Baabda, according to what political sources confirmed to Al-Jadeed, is not far from dialogue with Haret Hreik / and Hezbollah is conducting serious discussions on re-engaging with the Palace / and there are positive features that may soon be translated and built upon / with encouragement from "The Master" // and ask whoever was an expert "in the duo" //
Related articles
Introduction to the Evening News 11-10-2026

News Reports

Evening News Intro

Introduction

Evening News

11-10-2026

Back to top
Aljadeed
Introduction of the evening bulletin 09-11-2026

Also Read In News Reports

Happening Now

Recommended for you

Subscribe to our newsletter
Join millions of followers

Our visitors are reading now

Videos

Videos

Most read

Trending topics

Download Aljadeed Tv mobile application
Download our new app
All news and programs in one place
Watch your favorite programs
Watch the live stream
Cancel anytime
GET IT ON
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
X
This website uses cookies.
We understand that your online privacy is extremely important, and your consent to allow us to collect certain personal information requires a great deal of trust in us. We ask for your consent because it will allow Al Jadeed to provide you with a better browsing experience on our website. For more information, you can review our website’s Privacy Policy. Learn MoreClick here
I Agree
News
Shows site
Program schedule
Live stream
Favorites
About Us
Call Us
Advertise With Us
Polls
AlJadeed Apps
Latest News
Notifications
Today's News
Top Stories
Most Read
Trending Topics
News Videos
Lebanon News
Middle East and the World
Economy
News Reports
Evening News Intro
Sports
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Motorsports
Other Sports
Entertainment & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Al Jadeed Exclusive
Youth & Scouts
Watch Now
Privacy policy
Terms and conditions
© All rights reserved
Al Jadeed Channel
2026