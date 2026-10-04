Angelina Jolie Shares Photos of Gaza’s Destruction and Sends an Urgent Message Ahead of Winter

Jolie posted the images on Instagram, noting that the devastation is now clearly visible through satellite imagery and Google Earth, with large areas appearing reduced to rubble.

She said homes, schools, universities, hospitals, roads, water networks, sewage systems, and other essential facilities had been heavily damaged or completely destroyed.

In her post, Jolie cited a United Nations satellite analysis which, she said, found that 82% of buildings in Gaza had been damaged as of June 16, 2026, while roughly two-thirds of all buildings were estimated to have been completely destroyed.

Jolie’s message did not focus only on the physical destruction. She also highlighted the humanitarian conditions facing Gaza’s population as winter approaches.

She said around 1.98 million people, approximately 94% of Gaza’s population, are in need of shelter-related assistance and basic necessities, amid continuing obstacles and delays affecting the delivery of humanitarian aid and shelter materials.

The American actress stressed that while satellite images can reveal the scale of the physical devastation, they cannot capture the realities of daily life among the ruins, nor the pain caused by the loss of family members and the hardships endured by survivors.

At the end of her message, Jolie emphasized the urgent need to provide adequate shelter before winter, while also ensuring that humanitarian aid and medical supplies are able to reach hospitals.

Her latest post comes as part of a series of previous statements she has made about the war in Gaza. Jolie has repeatedly spoken about the suffering of Palestinian civilians, drawing on her long-standing involvement in humanitarian work and issues related to refugees and people affected by conflict.