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Al-Sadeer Massoud, son of Ghassan Massoud, celebrates his wedding to Nada Kamal, featuring a Syrian dabke bringing the couple together.
Al-Sadeer Massoud, son of Ghassan Massoud, celebrates his wedding to Nada Kamal, featuring a Syrian dabke bringing the couple together.
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Al-Sadeer Massoud, son of Ghassan Massoud, celebrates his wedding to Nada Kamal, featuring a Syrian dabke bringing the couple together.

Entertainment & Lifestyle

2026-10-04 | 05:13
Al-Sadeer Massoud, son of Ghassan Massoud, celebrates his wedding to Nada Kamal, featuring a Syrian dabke bringing the couple together.
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Aljadeed
Al-Sadeer Massoud, son of Ghassan Massoud, celebrates his wedding to Nada Kamal, featuring a Syrian dabke bringing the couple together.

Syrian director Al-Sadeer Massoud, son of artist Ghassan Massoud, celebrated his wedding to Egyptian interior designer Nada Kamal in an event that brought together family and close friends amidst a celebratory atmosphere filled with dances and congratulations.

Massoud shared a part of his joy with his followers via his Instagram account, where he posted photos and short videos from the celebration through the "Story" feature. The clips showed the couple dancing to the tunes of the Syrian dabke amid the enthusiasm of the attendees, alongside footage of them together in front of a large wedding cake bearing their names.

Massoud's wedding comes after his directorial experience in the series "Ain Sahriya", which aired during the past Ramadan season, starring Essam Omar and Bassem Samra. The director had expressed his happiness with the audience's interaction with the work, despite the challenges that accompanied its execution and tight schedule, emphasizing that the viewers' support placed a greater responsibility on him for his future endeavors.

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