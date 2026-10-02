News
News bulletin
Latest News
Notifications
Today's News
Top Stories
Most Read
Trending Topics
News Videos
Local News
Arab & International
News Reports
Economy
Sports
Al Jadeed Exclusive
Entertainment & Lifestyle
Watch Now
Our Digital Platforms
Al Jadeed Radar
Programs Schedule
live
Al Jadeed Live
Series
Social Programs
Political Shows
Entertainment
Comedy
Variety Shows
Newscasts
Documenteries
4 August
Podcast
Special Coverage
Al Jadeed
Favorites
About Us
Call Us
Advertise With Us
Polls
AlJadeed Apps
check AlJadeed Tv out on youtube check AlJadeed Tv out on nabad check AlJadeed Tv out on telegram check AlJadeed Tv out on whatsapp check AlJadeed Tv out on google check AlJadeed Tv out on rss
Privacy policy
Terms and conditions
© All rights reserved
Al Jadeed Channel
2026
Whatsapp Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Magdy Elhawary reveals who his daughter Maryam&#39;s fiance is and a special message to her
Magdy Elhawary reveals who his daughter Maryam's fiance is and a special message to her
A-
A+

Magdy Elhawary reveals who his daughter Maryam's fiance is and a special message to her

Entertainment & Lifestyle

2026-10-02 | 07:34
Magdy Elhawary reveals who his daughter Maryam's fiance is and a special message to her
Back to top
Aljadeed
Magdy Elhawary reveals who his daughter Maryam's fiance is and a special message to her

Director Magdy Elhawary celebrated the engagement of his daughter Maryam to Karim Helal, amid a warm family atmosphere that brought together family members and a number of friends and close ones.

Elhawary shared with his followers via his Instagram account a group of photos and clips from the engagement party, expressing his great happiness on this occasion, and pointing out that his joy was greater than words could describe, so he chose for the photos to tell a side of his feelings.

Magdy Elhawary revealed that Karim Helal has known his daughter Maryam since their school days, and he also shares an old friendship with her brothers, praising his morals and good relationship with the family.

Elhawary did not hide his emotion upon seeing his daughter enter a new phase of her life, stressing that his happiness was not only tied to the engagement, but also to the family gathering and seeing Maryam happy and surrounded by the people closest to her.

Elhawary addressed an emotional message to his daughter, expressing his pride in her and his happiness with the new step she has embarked on, recalling his memories with her from her childhood until the moment of her engagement.

The occasion was attended by her mother, the artist Ghada Adel, who shared this special moment with her daughter, in a family scene that caught the attention of followers, especially with the appearance of family members gathered at the occasion.

Maryam is the only daughter of Ghada Adel and Magdy Elhawary, alongside their four sons Abdullah, Mohamed, Hamza, and Ezz El-Din.

Despite the separation of Ghada Adel and Magdy Elhawary after many years of marriage, the duo maintained a relationship based on communication and supporting their children, and they made sure to be together at important family occasions.

The engagement photos spread widely across social media platforms, amid great interaction from the public who offered congratulations to Maryam and Karim and wished them a happy life.

اقرأ ايضا في Entertainment & Lifestyle

Saad Lamjarred is going through tough days in France... and his lawyer reveals worrying details.
07:28

Saad Lamjarred is going through tough days in France... and his lawyer reveals worrying details.

Moroccan artist Saad Lamjarred is going through a difficult phase inside Fresnes Prison in France, following an appeal ruling sentencing him to 10 years in prison, while his defense team prepares to continue the legal battle by filing an appeal before the Court of Cassation.

07:28

Saad Lamjarred is going through tough days in France... and his lawyer reveals worrying details.

Moroccan artist Saad Lamjarred is going through a difficult phase inside Fresnes Prison in France, following an appeal ruling sentencing him to 10 years in prison, while his defense team prepares to continue the legal battle by filing an appeal before the Court of Cassation.

Afra Saraçoğlu breaks her silence and reveals details of drug test results
07:24

Afra Saraçoğlu breaks her silence and reveals details of drug test results

Turkish actress Afra Saraçoğlu has broken her silence after the circulation of laboratory test results she underwent as part of an investigation related to drug use, explaining for the first time the details of the result that sparked widespread controversy in Turkey.

07:24

Afra Saraçoğlu breaks her silence and reveals details of drug test results

Turkish actress Afra Saraçoğlu has broken her silence after the circulation of laboratory test results she underwent as part of an investigation related to drug use, explaining for the first time the details of the result that sparked widespread controversy in Turkey.

New details in the attack on Rihanna's home: 20 bullets and an attempted murder charge
07:22

New details in the attack on Rihanna's home: 20 bullets and an attempted murder charge

New judicial developments have revealed serious details in the case of the shooting at global star Rihanna's home in Los Angeles, after a grand jury indicted 36-year-old Ivana Ortiz on charges including attempted murder and assault with an assault weapon.

07:22

New details in the attack on Rihanna's home: 20 bullets and an attempted murder charge

New judicial developments have revealed serious details in the case of the shooting at global star Rihanna's home in Los Angeles, after a grand jury indicted 36-year-old Ivana Ortiz on charges including attempted murder and assault with an assault weapon.

Recommended for you
Saad Lamjarred is going through tough days in France... and his lawyer reveals worrying details.
07:28
Afra Saraçoğlu breaks her silence and reveals details of drug test results
07:24
New details in the attack on Rihanna's home: 20 bullets and an attempted murder charge
07:22
Honorary recognition for Samer al-Masri and Haitham Haqqi at the opening of the Homs Film Festival
07:21

يحدث الآن

Our visitors are reading now

Subscribe to our newsletter
Join millions of followers
Videos

Videos

Most read

Trending topics

Download Aljadeed Tv mobile application
Download our new app
All news and programs in one place
Watch your favorite programs
Watch the live stream
Cancel anytime
GET IT ON
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
X
This website uses cookies.
We understand that your online privacy is extremely important, and your consent to allow us to collect certain personal information requires a great deal of trust in us. We ask for your consent because it will allow Al Jadeed to provide you with a better browsing experience on our website. For more information, you can review our website’s Privacy Policy. Learn MoreClick here
I Agree
News
Shows site
Program schedule
Live stream
Favorites
About Us
Call Us
Advertise With Us
Polls
AlJadeed Apps
Latest News
Notifications
Today's News
Top Stories
Most Read
Trending Topics
News Videos
Local News
Arab & International
Economy
News Reports
Evening News Intro
Sports
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Motorsports
Other Sports
Entertainment & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Al Jadeed Exclusive
Youth & Scouts
Watch Now
Privacy policy
Terms and conditions
© All rights reserved
Al Jadeed Channel
2026