Elhawary shared with his followers via his Instagram account a group of photos and clips from the engagement party, expressing his great happiness on this occasion, and pointing out that his joy was greater than words could describe, so he chose for the photos to tell a side of his feelings.

Magdy Elhawary revealed that Karim Helal has known his daughter Maryam since their school days, and he also shares an old friendship with her brothers, praising his morals and good relationship with the family.

Elhawary did not hide his emotion upon seeing his daughter enter a new phase of her life, stressing that his happiness was not only tied to the engagement, but also to the family gathering and seeing Maryam happy and surrounded by the people closest to her.

Elhawary addressed an emotional message to his daughter, expressing his pride in her and his happiness with the new step she has embarked on, recalling his memories with her from her childhood until the moment of her engagement.

The occasion was attended by her mother, the artist Ghada Adel, who shared this special moment with her daughter, in a family scene that caught the attention of followers, especially with the appearance of family members gathered at the occasion.

Maryam is the only daughter of Ghada Adel and Magdy Elhawary, alongside their four sons Abdullah, Mohamed, Hamza, and Ezz El-Din.

Despite the separation of Ghada Adel and Magdy Elhawary after many years of marriage, the duo maintained a relationship based on communication and supporting their children, and they made sure to be together at important family occasions.

The engagement photos spread widely across social media platforms, amid great interaction from the public who offered congratulations to Maryam and Karim and wished them a happy life.