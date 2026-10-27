Turkish star Beren Saat is pregnant with her first child! A statement by her raises questions and here is the truth

The speculations began after Turkish art pages published photos of Beren, claiming they showed signs of pregnancy on her, and accompanied them with posts talking about the actress preparing to experience motherhood for the first time. Followers widely shared these posts without relying on an official announcement from the star or her husband.The couple's fans interacted with the news; some expressed their happiness with it and congratulated Beren and Kenan, hoping it is true, while others called for not rushing to circulate it before an explanation is issued by the concerned parties.The controversy increased after a statement attributed to Beren Saat was circulated, which said: "I am holding on to my child no matter the circumstances." However, the pages that published the phrase did not clarify its source or provide evidence that the Turkish actress actually made it, which also makes the authenticity of the statement unconfirmed.The public's interest in the news stems from the wide following enjoyed by the personal lives of the couple, who married in 2014, as their fans are keen to follow their appearances and posts on social media, alongside their artistic works.Amid the circulation of photos and the statement attributed to Beren, the circulating details remain insufficient to prove her pregnancy, especially since the photos alone are not considered proof of that, and the news was not accompanied by confirmation from a reliable source.So far, no official announcement has been issued by Beren Saat or Kenan Doğulu regarding the circulating news. Amid congratulations and questions, the public awaits the couple's stance, while the pregnancy news remains unconfirmed.