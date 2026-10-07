Rubio says US cannot accept one country controlling key maritime route
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the United States could not accept a situation in which a single country controls a strategically important maritime route, stressing the need for diversified routes and sources of energy supplies.
Rubio also said Iran would never be allowed to obtain a nuclear weapons program and accused Tehran of seeking to drive U.S. forces out of the region, a move he said President Donald Trump would not accept.
Rubio said the Strait of Hormuz remained open, adding that the volume of oil currently passing through the waterway was exactly the same as the amount transported before its closure.