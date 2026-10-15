US considering using ‘mother of all bombs’ against Iran

The MOAB, the largest non-nuclear bomb in the U.S. arsenal, would mark a significant escalation in the conflict, although doubts remain over whether its use could achieve Washington’s strategic objectives or alter the course of the confrontation, the report said.



The plans include potential strikes on Iranian energy facilities and nuclear-related sites, including a location referred to as “Pickaxe Mountain,” which Washington and Israel believe Iran is using to store components of its nuclear programme, according to the sources cited by CNN.



The weapon could cause extensive destruction across targeted areas, particularly above ground, raising concerns about civilian casualties because of its large blast radius, especially if strikes hit facilities near populated areas, the report said.



Some U.S. officials remain sceptical that such attacks would force Tehran to surrender or deliver a decisive military victory. The Trump administration could nevertheless view the strikes as a means of exerting pressure on Iran and securing a symbolic gain that would allow Washington to end the confrontation while creating space for a diplomatic settlement, including the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, CNN reported.



The planning comes despite Trump’s pledge to postpone further strikes until after the midterm elections. The U.S. military is also preparing for the possibility of Iranian retaliation if the president orders the attacks, according to the report.