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Lebanon News

Lebanon Braces for Rain, Thunderstorms and Hail

2026-10-15 | 04:20
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Lebanon Braces for Rain, Thunderstorms and Hail
Lebanon Braces for Rain, Thunderstorms and Hail

Lebanon and the Eastern Mediterranean Basin are affected by a low-pressure system centered southwest of Turkey, accompanied by relatively cold air masses, leading to a drop in temperatures, active winds, occasionally heavy rainfall, thunderstorms with the possibility of hail. Its influence will continue until noon on Sunday, after which weather will gradually stabilize.

 
Average temperatures for the month of October: Tripoli between 20 and 28°C, Beirut between 21 and 29°C, Zahle between 13 and 27°C.

Warning: Heavy rainfall is expected on Thursday morning, along with strong wind speeds and elevated sea waves.

Expected Weather in Lebanon:
Thursday:
Generally cloudy with a noticeable drop in temperatures, especially over the mountains and inland areas where they fall below seasonal averages. Fog will form over the highlands reducing visibility. Scattered rainfall, occasionally heavy during the pre-noon period, particularly in coastal areas, accompanied by thunderstorms, active winds that may intensify at times causing rough seas, as well as hail. Some clearings are expected from the afternoon onwards.

 

Friday:
Partly to occasionally cloudy with no significant change in temperatures and fog over the highlands. Scattered rainfall, occasionally intensifying during the pre-noon period, particularly in southern areas, with lightning, thunder, and active winds causing rising sea swells. Intermittent clearings are expected.

 

Saturday:
Partly cloudy with no change in temperatures and fog over the highlands. Scattered rainfall during the pre-noon period with the possibility of lightning and thunder. Rainfall will ease in the afternoon with widespread clearings.

Sunday:
Partly cloudy with a slight rise in temperatures and localized fog over the highlands. Light scattered rainfall during the morning hours. Weather will gradually improve throughout the day.

Surface Wind:
Southwesterly, active, with speeds between 25 and 65 km/h. 

Visibility:
Moderate along the coast, deteriorating over highlands due to fog. 

Coastal Relative Humidity:
Between 65 and 85%

Sea Conditions:
Rough: Wave height between 1.5 and 2 meters.

Water Surface Temperature:
27°C
Atmospheric Pressure:
1011 HPA
Equivalent to: 758 mm Mercury
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