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After Riyadh and Al Khobar, Fadl Shaker and His Son Mohammed Set to Perform for Jeddah Fans
After Riyadh and Al Khobar, Fadl Shaker and His Son Mohammed Set to Perform for Jeddah Fans
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After Riyadh and Al Khobar, Fadl Shaker and His Son Mohammed Set to Perform for Jeddah Fans

Entertainment & Lifestyle

2026-10-28 | 06:56
After Riyadh and Al Khobar, Fadl Shaker and His Son Mohammed Set to Perform for Jeddah Fans
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Aljadeed
After Riyadh and Al Khobar, Fadl Shaker and His Son Mohammed Set to Perform for Jeddah Fans

Following Riyadh and Al Khobar, Lebanese singer Fadl Shaker and his son Mohammed Shaker are preparing to meet their Saudi fans once again, this time in Jeddah, with a highly anticipated concert promising an unforgettable evening of music and nostalgia.

Benchmark, the concert's organizing company, announced that Fadl Shaker and his son Mohammed will perform on Thursday, November 5, 2026, at Abadi Al Johar Arena in Jeddah, with the support of the General Entertainment Authority and under the sponsorship of Riyadh Season.

In its announcement, Benchmark addressed fans in Jeddah, revealing that the beloved singer and his son will share the stage for a special musical evening featuring some of their most memorable songs.

Tickets for the concert are scheduled to go on sale on Thursday, October 29, through the Webook platform, giving fans the opportunity to secure their seats for the upcoming performance.

Meanwhile, Turki Al Sheikh, Chairman of Saudi Arabia's General Entertainment Authority, expressed his enthusiasm for the event by sharing the concert's official poster on social media, accompanied by the simple caption "Jeddah."

The announcement comes amid a busy period of live performances for Fadl Shaker in Saudi Arabia, following his concerts in Riyadh and the announcement of another performance alongside his son Mohammed on October 30 at Al Khobar Arena.

The upcoming Jeddah concert holds special significance as it brings father and son together on stage once again, combining Fadl Shaker's iconic romantic hits with songs from Mohammed's growing musical career.

As anticipation builds, attention now turns to the ticket release, with fans eager to experience another memorable night featuring the father-son duo.

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The organizing company for the concert of Lebanese artist Fadel Chaker and his son Mohammed Chaker in Abu Dhabi announced the addition of a second singing night on Monday, November 23, 2026, in response to the massive public demand and the sell-out of tickets for the first concert scheduled for Friday the 20th of the same month.

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Sherine Abdel Wahab is preparing to perform a massive concert at "Riyadh Season".
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Sherine Abdel Wahab is preparing to perform a massive concert at "Riyadh Season".

Nasser Beijato, the business manager of artist Sherine Abdel Wahab, revealed her readiness to perform a massive singing concert within the events of "Riyadh Season", confirming that its date has not been determined yet, in light of the current circumstances witnessed by the Arab region.

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Sherine Abdel Wahab is preparing to perform a massive concert at "Riyadh Season".

Nasser Beijato, the business manager of artist Sherine Abdel Wahab, revealed her readiness to perform a massive singing concert within the events of "Riyadh Season", confirming that its date has not been determined yet, in light of the current circumstances witnessed by the Arab region.

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