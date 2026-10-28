Ragheb Alama Celebrates Wife Jihan’s Birthday with Romantic Photos and Heartfelt Message

The singer took to his official Instagram account to post several pictures capturing special moments with his wife throughout their relationship. He accompanied the photos with his romantic song "Enta El Donia," adding a personal touch to the birthday celebration.

Alama began his message in English, writing: "Happy Birthday to my beautiful wife Jihan," followed by a red heart and birthday cake emoji.

He then reflected on their journey together, emphasizing that their greatest blessing has been the family they created and their two sons, Khaled and Louai, who have grown into accomplished young men.

"After so many wonderful years together, our greatest blessing is the beautiful family we've built and our two amazing sons, who have grown into incredible men," he wrote.

The Lebanese star also expressed pride in everything they have experienced as a couple, including the memories, milestones, and special moments they have shared over the years.

He concluded his romantic tribute by wishing Jihan endless happiness, love, and many more beautiful years together.

The post quickly attracted warm reactions from fans and followers, who flooded the comments section with birthday wishes and messages celebrating the couple's lasting relationship.

Among the comments were heartfelt wishes for Jihan, affectionately referred to as "Umm Khaled," with fans praying for her happiness and for the couple's love to continue for many more years.

On the professional front, Ragheb Alama continues to connect with audiences through his international concert tour.

The Lebanese singer recently performed at the historic Carthage stage in Tunisia, where he received an enthusiastic welcome from fans who sang along to a selection of his classic hits and newer songs.

The performance was part of his international tour, which has included concerts across Europe, Egypt, and Tunisia.