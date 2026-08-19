Beril Pozam Announces Pregnancy With First Child From Ersin Arıcı

Pozam shared the happy news through a post on her official Instagram account, revealing that their family is growing. She captioned the post in Turkish with a message that translates roughly to: “Everything that belongs to us lives on… two years and our family is growing,” adding the hashtag “#littlearıcı” along with a bee emoji.

According to circulating reports, the actress is currently in the third month of her pregnancy. The baby will be the couple’s first child.

Pozam and Arıcı grew close while working together on the popular Turkish series “Yalı Çapkını” (The Golden Boy), before their on-screen collaboration developed into a real-life romance.

The couple later married in August 2024, and since then they have occasionally shared glimpses of their relationship with fans on social media.

The pregnancy announcement quickly drew warm reactions from followers, who flooded the post with congratulatory messages and wishes for a healthy and happy new chapter for the couple.

With the announcement, Beril Pozam and Ersin Arıcı are now preparing to welcome their first child and begin a new stage in their life together.