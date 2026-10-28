Elissa celebrates her birthday in Beirut and shines in a distinctive black outfit.

Lebanese artist Elissa celebrated her birthday in Beirut, surrounded by close friends and colleagues in the art scene, coinciding with the release of her new album and the renewal of her collaboration with artist and composer Marwan Khoury.

Footage from the party showcased a festive atmosphere, with Elissa appearing in a classic black off-the-shoulder dress, seated in the center of the audience in front of a large gold birthday cake adorned with white candles. The celebration coincided with a promotional campaign for the album, which adopted a visual identity inspired by the past, featuring Elissa in promotional photos sporting a classic look inside a vintage luxury car.

On the musical front, the album brings together several poets and composers, and marks the return of collaboration between Elissa and Marwan Khoury through three songs: “Baddi Yak”, “Ma Tlaqina”, and “Yeblik El Hob”.

Elissa performed her latest song in the Lebanese dialect, with lyrics by Ali Mawla and music by Khoury. This collaboration marks another milestone in their joint work, following previous songs that have been significant in Elissa's artistic career.