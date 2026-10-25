Introduction evening news 25-10-2026

Israel entered the electoral silence, and Benjamin Netanyahu was unable to keep his voice quiet, so he pumped a currency of intelligence indicators into the electoral trading market that Iran and its proxies might try to launch attacks to disrupt the elections. He went further by using artificial intelligence to generate an atomic bomb that he detonated in Tel Aviv, accompanied by a strongly worded warning regarding Iranian nuclear ambitions. He quoted the author of 'The Oslo Trap' that Israel is facing a real and tangible existential threat if the Iranians acquire nuclear weapons, and everything seems trivial compared to the existential threat posed by Iran and the Shia axis. Instead of using AI, Netanyahu could have taken a selfie with two hundred nuclear warheads hidden 'seven layers deep underground' and with Dimona's reserves of enriched uranium and plutonium in quantities that allow Israel to produce another hundred nuclear bombs. In the remaining time leading up to Tuesday's showdown, Netanyahu played on the strings of the Israeli vote, suggesting that internal differences are incomparable to the magnitude of the threat coming from Iran, which prompted sharp reactions from the opposition, accusing him of panicking voters, according to the Ynet website. The image and the message accompanying it coincided with practical exercises in collective punishment being carried out by the Israeli army in the West Bank, specifically in the city of Hebron with its dense Palestinian population, where it carried out an operation to deport more than 2,200 citizens, meaning approximately 300 families, alongside a sweeping arrest campaign, and is heading towards isolating the West Bank by closing all land crossings leading to it concurrently with election day. Just as Netanyahu, working on the fluctuations of opinion polls between two camps, US President Donald Trump found himself in confusion and entered a 'coma' of decision-making: should he strike a deal with the Iranians or eliminate them completely? Before settling the debate within himself by saying there will be no strike on Iran tonight. A 'confused' Trump would not have reached this decision were it not for the Qatari 'rescue' team, which arrived in Tehran to conduct negotiations as part of mediation to ensure security and stability amid escalating tensions in the region. According to a statement by an Iranian official who believed that the obstacle to reaching a diplomatic solution is not the mediation, but Washington's rejection of Tehran's legitimate demands, and that mediation efforts are positive but clash with the US reneging on its commitments. In response to Trump's threat in the context of deterrence, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian is preparing for his second visit to Russia within a month, coupled with what his counterpart Vladimir Putin announced regarding Moscow's readiness to make mediation efforts and end the war. The war on Iranian oil has begun, so will it end with Russian diesel? Until the coming hours unveil their events, the weekend summarized the local scene with Army Commander Rudolph Haykal's visit to Britain, as part of participation in a meeting that included leaders and representatives of the armies of nine Arab countries along with a representative of the Gulf Cooperation Council, discussing common challenges and ways of cooperation to support international security and stability. Apart from that, Lebanon sits in the spectator seats, and in the words of a ministerial source to Al Jadeed, 'We are swallowing our saliva to see what will happen in the region.' As for Hezbollah's entry into the war to support Iran if it is subjected to a strike, its sources told Al Jadeed that it was informed by Saeed Khatibzadeh, Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, during his visit to Beirut, that Iran does not need anyone's help, and that the party at the same time, according to the sources, is on high alert for any uncalculated steps that Netanyahu might take to serve his electoral interest. As for the relationship between Ain el-Tineh and Haret Hreik, 'the resentment is deep.'