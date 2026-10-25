News
News bulletin
Latest News
Notifications
Today's News
Top Stories
Most Read
Trending Topics
News Videos
Lebanon News
Middle East and the World
News Reports
Economy
Sports
Al Jadeed Exclusive
Entertainment & Lifestyle
Watch Now
Our Digital Platforms
Al Jadeed Radar
Programs Schedule
live
Al Jadeed Live
Series
Social Programs
Political Shows
Entertainment
Comedy
Variety Shows
Newscasts
Documenteries
4 August
Podcast
Special Coverage
Al Jadeed
Favorites
About Us
Call Us
Advertise With Us
Polls
AlJadeed Apps
check AlJadeed Tv out on youtube check AlJadeed Tv out on nabad check AlJadeed Tv out on telegram check AlJadeed Tv out on whatsapp check AlJadeed Tv out on google check AlJadeed Tv out on rss
Privacy policy
Terms and conditions
© All rights reserved
Al Jadeed Channel
2026

News Reports

Introduction evening news 25-10-2026

2026-10-25 | 14:25
Whatsapp Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
A-
A+
Introduction evening news 25-10-2026

Israel entered the electoral silence, and Benjamin Netanyahu was unable to keep his voice quiet, so he pumped a currency of intelligence indicators into the electoral trading market that Iran and its proxies might try to launch attacks to disrupt the elections. He went further by using artificial intelligence to generate an atomic bomb that he detonated in Tel Aviv, accompanied by a strongly worded warning regarding Iranian nuclear ambitions. He quoted the author of 'The Oslo Trap' that Israel is facing a real and tangible existential threat if the Iranians acquire nuclear weapons, and everything seems trivial compared to the existential threat posed by Iran and the Shia axis. Instead of using AI, Netanyahu could have taken a selfie with two hundred nuclear warheads hidden 'seven layers deep underground' and with Dimona's reserves of enriched uranium and plutonium in quantities that allow Israel to produce another hundred nuclear bombs. In the remaining time leading up to Tuesday's showdown, Netanyahu played on the strings of the Israeli vote, suggesting that internal differences are incomparable to the magnitude of the threat coming from Iran, which prompted sharp reactions from the opposition, accusing him of panicking voters, according to the Ynet website. The image and the message accompanying it coincided with practical exercises in collective punishment being carried out by the Israeli occupation army in the West Bank, specifically in the city of Hebron with its dense Palestinian population, where it carried out an operation to deport more than 2,200 citizens, meaning approximately 300 families, alongside a sweeping arrest campaign, and is heading towards isolating the West Bank by closing all land crossings leading to it concurrently with election day. Just as Netanyahu, working on the fluctuations of opinion polls between two camps, US President Donald Trump found himself in confusion and entered a 'coma' of decision-making: should he strike a deal with the Iranians or eliminate them completely? Before settling the debate within himself by saying there will be no strike on Iran tonight. A 'confused' Trump would not have reached this decision were it not for the Qatari 'rescue' team, which arrived in Tehran to conduct negotiations as part of mediation to ensure security and stability amid escalating tensions in the region. According to a statement by an Iranian official who believed that the obstacle to reaching a diplomatic solution is not the mediation, but Washington's rejection of Tehran's legitimate demands, and that mediation efforts are positive but clash with the US reneging on its commitments. In response to Trump's threat in the context of deterrence, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian is preparing for his second visit to Russia within a month, coupled with what his counterpart Vladimir Putin announced regarding Moscow's readiness to make mediation efforts and end the war. The war on Iranian oil has begun, so will it end with Russian diesel? Until the coming hours unveil their events, the weekend summarized the local scene with Army Commander Rudolph Haykal's visit to Britain, as part of participation in a meeting that included leaders and representatives of the armies of nine Arab countries along with a representative of the Gulf Cooperation Council, discussing common challenges and ways of cooperation to support international security and stability. Apart from that, Lebanon sits in the spectator seats, and in the words of a ministerial source to Al Jadeed, 'We are swallowing our saliva to see what will happen in the region.' As for Hezbollah's entry into the war to support Iran if it is subjected to a strike, its sources told Al Jadeed that it was informed by Saeed Khatibzadeh, Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, during his visit to Beirut, that Iran does not need anyone's help, and that the party at the same time, according to the sources, is on high alert for any uncalculated steps that Netanyahu might take to serve his electoral interest. As for the relationship between Ain el-Tineh and Haret Hreik, 'the resentment is deep.'
Related articles
Introduction evening news 25-10-2026

News Reports

Evening News Intro

Introduction

News

Evening

25-10-2026

Back to top
Aljadeed
Introduction of the Evening 10-23-2026

Also Read In News Reports

Happening Now

Recommended for you

Subscribe to our newsletter
Join millions of followers

Our visitors are reading now

Videos

Videos

Most read

Trending topics

Download Aljadeed Tv mobile application
Download our new app
All news and programs in one place
Watch your favorite programs
Watch the live stream
Cancel anytime
GET IT ON
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
X
This website uses cookies.
We understand that your online privacy is extremely important, and your consent to allow us to collect certain personal information requires a great deal of trust in us. We ask for your consent because it will allow Al Jadeed to provide you with a better browsing experience on our website. For more information, you can review our website’s Privacy Policy. Learn MoreClick here
I Agree
News
Shows site
Program schedule
Live stream
Favorites
About Us
Call Us
Advertise With Us
Polls
AlJadeed Apps
Latest News
Notifications
Today's News
Top Stories
Most Read
Trending Topics
News Videos
Lebanon News
Middle East and the World
Economy
News Reports
Evening News Intro
Sports
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Motorsports
Other Sports
Entertainment & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Al Jadeed Exclusive
Youth & Scouts
Watch Now
Privacy policy
Terms and conditions
© All rights reserved
Al Jadeed Channel
2026