Sherine Abdel Wahab is preparing to perform a massive concert at "Riyadh Season".
Nasser Beijato, the business manager of artist Sherine Abdel Wahab, revealed her readiness to perform a massive singing concert within the events of "Riyadh Season", confirming that its date has not been determined yet, in light of the current circumstances witnessed by the Arab region.
Beijato explained, in a statement, that Sherine will participate in the season's events, while the timing of the concert is still under study, without adopting a final date or announcing it officially.
Sherine's business manager pointed out that the details related to the concert will become clear during the upcoming period, and the date of its holding will be announced after it is finalized.