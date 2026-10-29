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Qusai Khouli Visits His Late Father&#39;s Grave and Shares Heartbreaking Message: &quot;May God Have Mercy on Your Soul, Light of My Eyes&quot;
Qusai Khouli Visits His Late Father's Grave and Shares Heartbreaking Message: "May God Have Mercy on Your Soul, Light of My Eyes"
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Qusai Khouli Visits His Late Father's Grave and Shares Heartbreaking Message: "May God Have Mercy on Your Soul, Light of My Eyes"

Entertainment & Lifestyle

2026-10-29 | 08:47
Qusai Khouli Visits His Late Father's Grave and Shares Heartbreaking Message: "May God Have Mercy on Your Soul, Light of My Eyes"
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Qusai Khouli Visits His Late Father's Grave and Shares Heartbreaking Message: "May God Have Mercy on Your Soul, Light of My Eyes"

Syrian actor Qusai Khouli has touched the hearts of his fans after sharing an emotional moment from his visit to the grave of his late father, journalist Amid Afif Khouli, bringing back memories of the painful loss that deeply affected him and his family.

The actor documented his visit in a video shared through his official Instagram Stories, offering followers a glimpse into a deeply personal moment as he remembered his father with love and longing.

Alongside the video, Qusai wrote a short but heartfelt message in Arabic: "الله يرحم روحك يا نور عيوني" (May God have mercy on your soul, light of my eyes), expressing the affection and emotional bond he continues to feel for his late father.

The touching post sparked reactions across social media, with followers expressing sympathy and offering prayers for his father's soul. The moment also reminded fans of the emotional tribute Qusai had shared following his father's passing.

Amid Afif Khouli passed away in January, leaving behind a profound sense of loss for the Syrian star, who has spoken openly through his social media posts about the special place his father held in his life.

At the time of his father's death, Qusai shared a heartbreaking farewell message that reflected the depth of their relationship and his admiration for the man he regarded as both a father and a mentor.

In his tribute, he wrote: "Our commander, our knight, our master, and our beloved has departed... My father has departed... Until we meet again, my master and teacher... Farewell, Amid, farewell, Abu Qusai."

He concluded the message with the biblical words: "Whoever believes in me, though he may die, he shall live."

His latest visit to the grave once again highlighted the lasting impact of his father's passing, showing that even as time moves forward, the memories and love shared between them remain deeply present.

Through this simple yet emotional gesture, Qusai Khouli offered his followers another personal glimpse into his grief, reminding them of the powerful bond between a father and son and the memories that continue to live on after a loved one's passing.

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