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Shaimaa Seif reveals the identity of the artist who commented on her delayed childbearing
Shaimaa Seif reveals the identity of the artist who commented on her delayed childbearing
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Shaimaa Seif reveals the identity of the artist who commented on her delayed childbearing

Entertainment & Lifestyle

2026-10-29 | 06:54
Shaimaa Seif reveals the identity of the artist who commented on her delayed childbearing
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Shaimaa Seif reveals the identity of the artist who commented on her delayed childbearing

Egyptian artist Shaimaa Seif revealed that her colleague Ayten Amer was the one who previously commented on the matter of her childbearing and linked it to weight loss, denying that Badria Tolba or Entesar had said that, as was rumored at the time.

During her appearance on the "Under Pressure" program, Seif explained that circulating the names of other female artists was unfair to them, confirming that Badria Tolba and Entesar were not the ones meant. She said: "Ayten Amer is the one who said that to me, and now we are fine and greet each other."

She added that her relationship with Amer is normal and that the problem is not about her personally, but about interfering in private matters such as childbearing and weight. She pointed out that Amer loves to give advice and help others, but there are topics that do not tolerate interference or unsolicited advice.

Seif stressed that questions related to marriage, childbearing, and work can put others in embarrassing situations, especially since their private circumstances are not known to everyone, emphasizing the need to respect privacy and not demand that people justify their choices.

She also recalled an incident with her mother, who used to pray for her to have children whenever she saw her, and said she asked her to pray for her without mentioning the matter in front of her, so as not to make her feel pressured. She added that her mother respected her wish and refrained from talking about the subject.

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