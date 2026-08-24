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Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Cristiano Ronaldo’s Handshake Dominates Public Conversation
Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Cristiano Ronaldo’s Handshake Dominates Public Conversation
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Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Cristiano Ronaldo’s Handshake Dominates Public Conversation

Entertainment & Lifestyle

2026-08-24 | 05:57
Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Cristiano Ronaldo’s Handshake Dominates Public Conversation
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Aljadeed
Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Cristiano Ronaldo’s Handshake Dominates Public Conversation

Paris hosted the closing ceremony of the 2026 Esports World Cup on Sunday, August 23, bringing together Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, French President Emmanuel Macron and several high-profile figures from the worlds of sports and international affairs.

The finale marked the end of seven weeks of competition featuring more than 2,000 players representing 200 clubs and more than 100 countries, with competitors taking part in 25 tournaments across 24 different games.

However, beyond the results of the competition, the moments shared between Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Portuguese football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo quickly stole the spotlight.

Videos circulating across social media showed the Saudi Crown Prince warmly greeting and shaking hands with the Al Nassr captain. Ronaldo was seen smiling during the encounter, while other footage showed him among prominent guests, including President Emmanuel Macron and FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

The clips and photos quickly went viral, particularly among Saudi and Arab social media users, with many reacting to the meeting between the Crown Prince and one of the world’s most famous football players. Images featuring Ronaldo alongside Mohammed bin Salman, Macron and Infantino also drew widespread attention online.

Ronaldo’s role at the event went beyond his appearance among the guests. As a global ambassador for the Esports World Cup, the Portuguese star also took part in the closing celebrations and trophy ceremony, bringing together the worlds of football and competitive gaming.

On the competitive side, AG.AL was crowned the 2026 Esports World Cup Club Champion, securing the $7 million top prize. This year’s event featured a record prize pool of more than $75 million.

The 2026 edition also marked a major milestone for the tournament, as it was held outside Saudi Arabia for the first time. Paris hosted the competition from July 6 to August 23 after Riyadh staged the previous editions since the tournament’s launch in 2024.

While the evening celebrated the champions of the esports world, the widely shared interaction between Mohammed bin Salman and Cristiano Ronaldo emerged as one of the most talked-about moments from the star-studded finale.

اقرأ ايضا في Entertainment & Lifestyle

Murat Yıldırım and Iman Elbani Share First Photos of Their Newborn Son Kerem
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Murat Yıldırım and Iman Elbani Share First Photos of Their Newborn Son Kerem

Turkish actor Murat Yıldırım and his Moroccan wife, Iman Elbani, have shared their joy after welcoming their second child, a baby boy named Kerem.

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Murat Yıldırım and Iman Elbani Share First Photos of Their Newborn Son Kerem

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When Countries Choose Not to Have Armies
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When Countries Choose Not to Have Armies

Around 20 countries have chosen not to maintain standing armies, instead relying on international treaties, alliances, and partnerships for protection while investing resources in areas such as education, healthcare, tourism, and development.

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When Countries Choose Not to Have Armies

Around 20 countries have chosen not to maintain standing armies, instead relying on international treaties, alliances, and partnerships for protection while investing resources in areas such as education, healthcare, tourism, and development.

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